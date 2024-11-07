Sen. Chris Murphy Says Dems Need to Prepare for Fascist Political Prosecutions From Trump

The Democrat post-mortem on what exactly went wrong for them in the election will take quite a while, and we won't be surprised if the conclusion is that the Dems didn't lie enough or call the opponents Hitler-loving Nazi fascists as often as they should have.

To overcome this in the future, Sen. Chris Murphy says his party needs to be more inclusive. Oh, and there's also a warning about Trump that'll overheat your projection detector:

Listen, I'm all in for the messaging/strategy biopsy. Need to build a bigger tent; use economic populism as the tentpole; be less judgmental and exclusionary.



But folks, he might not be lying about the round ups and political prosecutions. Job one is to get ready for that. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 7, 2024

First of all, this is what Murphy's post sounds like to us: "Listen, Democrats need to be more inclusive and build a bigger tent and win people to our side. Also if you're one of the 74 million who cast a ballot for Trump you voted for a fascist Nazi."

Good luck with that attempt to win some people over from the other side, senator.

Also, the "political prosecution" hyperventilating is just shameless coming from the side that went to great lengths to ruin Trump and put him in jail.

Accuse your enemy of that which you democrats are guilty. https://t.co/nWKyhIYZSG — Ms. Dino🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@msDino17) November 7, 2024

That was a main part of their 2024 strategy and the fact that Murphy is still doing it indicates he's learned nothing from this year's election experience.

See every Democrat can win following the Chris Murphy playbook



A) outspend your opponent 40/1

B) don’t discuss most of your record

C) only debate after half the vote is cast

D) rely on press not to cover your opponent

E) misrepresent any unpopular opinion you have https://t.co/dBEh0Lt2OJ — CTIronman (@CTIronman) November 7, 2024

At the end of the Left's attempt at introspection they'll end up showing they've learned nothing.

The continued messaging of lies, division and hate.



Please refer to your first paragraph. https://t.co/eF5Ad4UPPk — Bigdsm (@bigdsm) November 7, 2024

I’m so confused… “be less judgmental” but ‘he’s coming to get us’. Have you met reality Senator? https://t.co/xHfsZCoRRt — Blockhead-2041 (@blockhead2041) November 7, 2024

The Left's triggering about unfairly targeting political opponents with lawfare makes us want to ask to see the scar where they had their sense of self-awareness surgically removed.