You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those...
'Red Light Helps You Sleep': Elon Musk Offers Aid to the Distraught Left
DRAG THEM! Scott Jennings Takes Rick Wilson, Jonah Goldberg, and ALL Never Trump...
University of Oregon Has an Unhinged Employee Openly Encouraging Trump Voters to Off...
Too DELISH! --> Media Matters' Pres. Cries Because 'Right-Wing Misinformation Machine' BEA...
VIP
Welcome to the Reckoning, Leftists. BUCKLE UP!
LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends TODAY!
Babylon Bee's Take on What Dems Will Want to Abolish Next Might Not...
GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Ra...
Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and...
VIP
According to a Weepy Jimmy Kimmel Most Voters Are Really Stupid Racists Who...
Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER Aft...
*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's...

Sen. Chris Murphy Says Dems Need to Prepare for Fascist Political Prosecutions From Trump

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on November 07, 2024
Twitchy

The Democrat post-mortem on what exactly went wrong for them in the election will take quite a while, and we won't be surprised if the conclusion is that the Dems didn't lie enough or call the opponents Hitler-loving Nazi fascists as often as they should have. 

Advertisement

To overcome this in the future, Sen. Chris Murphy says his party needs to be more inclusive. Oh, and there's also a warning about Trump that'll overheat your projection detector: 

First of all, this is what Murphy's post sounds like to us: "Listen, Democrats need to be more inclusive and build a bigger tent and win people to our side. Also if you're one of the 74 million who cast a ballot for Trump you voted for a fascist Nazi." 

Good luck with that attempt to win some people over from the other side, senator.

Also, the "political prosecution" hyperventilating is just shameless coming from the side that went to great lengths to ruin Trump and put him in jail.

That was a main part of their 2024 strategy and the fact that Murphy is still doing it indicates he's learned nothing from this year's election experience. 

Recommended

You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

At the end of the Left's attempt at introspection they'll end up showing they've learned nothing.

The Left's triggering about unfairly targeting political opponents with lawfare makes us want to ask to see the scar where they had their sense of self-awareness surgically removed. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL
Sam J.
LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)
Sam J.
'Red Light Helps You Sleep': Elon Musk Offers Aid to the Distraught Left
Eric V.
University of Oregon Has an Unhinged Employee Openly Encouraging Trump Voters to Off Themselves
justmindy
DRAG THEM! Scott Jennings Takes Rick Wilson, Jonah Goldberg, and ALL Never Trump Toadies APART (WATCH)
Sam J.
GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Rant (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement