Dem Sen. Chris Coons Sets the Narrative for Pa. Not Having Results Tuesday Night (or even Wednesday)

Doug P.  |  4:50 PM on November 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

Back in August the Pennsylvania Department of State started setting the stage to help make sure that the country might not know the winner of the election by the end of the night:

Advertisement

The more these people say "the results will be really delayed but that's not a sign anything is being rigged" the more people are going to think it's definitely a sign things are in the process of being rigged. 

Democrats Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware is helping set the narrative for when Pennsylvania can't get everything counted on election night, or even the next day: 

That was in response to a question about a decline in early voting from registered Dems in Pennsylvania:

Advertisement

That's what Coons said, but what many people will hear is "we're going to keep counting until Harris has enough votes."

That's sure what it looks like. Unless voters have had enough of this crap and make it "too big to rig." We'll see.

Excellent advice.

Exactly. If a state can't have their results in by midnight of election night it's because they don't want to.

Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin are also among states where officials have said the counting could last into Wednesday, Thursday or even longer. That's completely unacceptable, but here we are.

