Dem Sen. Chris Coons Sets the Narrative for Pa. Not Having Results Tuesday Night (or even Wednesday)

Back in August the Pennsylvania Department of State started setting the stage to help make sure that the country might not know the winner of the election by the end of the night:

Pennsylvanians won’t always know the final results of all races on election night. Any changes in results that occur as counties continue to count ballots are not evidence that an election is “rigged.” See the full explanation at https://t.co/viVtWSw4HL. pic.twitter.com/gbaDh8lJpX — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) August 8, 2024

The more these people say "the results will be really delayed but that's not a sign anything is being rigged" the more people are going to think it's definitely a sign things are in the process of being rigged.

Democrats Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware is helping set the narrative for when Pennsylvania can't get everything counted on election night, or even the next day:

Democratic Senator Chris Coons on Fox: “We won’t have election results in Pennsylvania for days.” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 4, 2024

That was in response to a question about a decline in early voting from registered Dems in Pennsylvania:

NEW: DE Senator/Kamala surrogate Chris Coons is asked about huge declines in early voting for registered Dems in PA.



Coons wouldn't directly address the question, but wanted to remind viewers:



"Remember, we won't have final results here in Pennsylvania for several days." pic.twitter.com/GD8LLXLLVp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 4, 2024

That's what Coons said, but what many people will hear is "we're going to keep counting until Harris has enough votes."

Already setting the stage. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) November 4, 2024

That's sure what it looks like. Unless voters have had enough of this crap and make it "too big to rig." We'll see.

Then Trump needs to win it without PA. Everyone needs to vote! Crawl over broken glass if necessary, but GET OUT AND VOTE!! — Right2Liberty🇺🇸🐿️🛸👽 (@Right2Liberty) November 4, 2024

Excellent advice.

Exactly. If a state can't have their results in by midnight of election night it's because they don't want to.

Why do only swing states have this problem? Complete bs…cheaters https://t.co/9sjbYBTZGl — Amy G Barnes (@usn4ok) November 4, 2024

Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin are also among states where officials have said the counting could last into Wednesday, Thursday or even longer. That's completely unacceptable, but here we are.