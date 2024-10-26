Jake Tapper Has Decided to Dress Up as a 'Journalist Who Holds the...
VIP
Hey, Maybe THIS Is Why Harris and the Dems Can't Get 'Trump Is...
Today’s Stupid-Olbermann Trick: Irony So Thick, You Can Eat It With a Fork
'Put Y'All Back in Chains' Asian Edition: New Kamala Harris Ad Says Trump...
Watch These Abortion 'Doctors' at Kamala Harris' Rally When Someone Needed Medical Attenti...
Tim Walz Compares Trump and Harris Closing Arguments While Hoping Everybody's Stupid
CBS News Plays the 'What You Need to Know' Game With Joe Rogan's...
The World Series MAGA Hat Meltdown
Bait & Switch Alert! Here's What Happens When a Crowd Comes for Beyonce...
Bed Bath & Beyoncé: 'Humble' Billionaire Downplays Her Celebrity and Plays 'Mom Card'...
Iceberg Ahead! Leonardo DiCaprio Leaves One Sinking Ship for Another With Kamala Endorseme...
'You Did Not Endorse Kamala Harris?' - Look at All The Cancellations Happening
Former Late Night TV Viewers Getting the Last Laugh As Stephen Colbert's Audience...
Democracy Dies In Dumbness: Hamill, King Cancel WaPo Subscriptions, Fail to See Irony

George Stephanopoulos Asks Analyst With Bad News for Harris If 'Trump's a Fascist' Might Save Dems

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on October 26, 2024
Townhall Media

The Kamala Harris "campaign of joy" at some point recognized their internal polling was showing some potentially disastrous news, so they were left with the option of trying to portray Donald Trump as a "fascist" and the next Hitler. But in a joyful way, or something like that.

Advertisement

The polling news keeps getting worse for the Dems, and instead of focusing on issues that matter to voters (high prices, border security, etc.) have decided to just scream "Trump is Hitler" even louder.

On ABC, a polling analyst presented some potentially bad news for Harris, when George Stephanopoulos asked if "Trump's a fascist" might help move the needle in the Dems' favor. Ah, "journalism": 

Unreal.

Recommended

Watch These Abortion 'Doctors' at Kamala Harris' Rally When Someone Needed Medical Attention
Doug P.
Advertisement

There IS polling on the state of the media, and Stephanopoulos probably wouldn't like it. 

Right? Maybe the Dems peaked too soon.

And of course ABC News presents him as an objective "journalist."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch These Abortion 'Doctors' at Kamala Harris' Rally When Someone Needed Medical Attention
Doug P.
Jake Tapper Has Decided to Dress Up as a 'Journalist Who Holds the Powerful to Account' for Halloween
justmindy
Today’s Stupid-Olbermann Trick: Irony So Thick, You Can Eat It With a Fork
Amy Curtis
Bait & Switch Alert! Here's What Happens When a Crowd Comes for Beyonce but Gets Kamala Harris
Doug P.
BREAKING: The Trump-Rogan Podcast Just Dropped! (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp
'Put Y'All Back in Chains' Asian Edition: New Kamala Harris Ad Says Trump Will Bring Back Interment Camps
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch These Abortion 'Doctors' at Kamala Harris' Rally When Someone Needed Medical Attention Doug P.
Advertisement