'Principled Conservative' Adam Kinzinger So WRECKED After Pushing to End the Electoral Col...
Mark Levin Shares DAMNING Text From Former WH Staffer That John Kelly Will...
HUGE. No Wait, YUGE! Newest Poll Shows Something Happening for Trump That Has...
He's Having a BLAST: Trump Calls into J.D. Vance Town Hall to Ask...
The Patriot Pulled No Punches: Mel Gibson Tells TMZ What He Thinks of...
VIP
900 Dreams Destroyed: UN Reports Horrifying Number of Men Who Have Stolen Medals...
Fascist Much? Keith Olbermann Calls for the Arrest and Imprisonment of Elon Musk
CBS Absolutely Dragged Over Battleground State Comments and It's Glorious
Trump’s Stint as a Fry Cook Made Young Men Like Him More
The Left Can't Meme: Planned Parenthood Action Deletes Its Attempt
New Republic: Trump Cancels All Events in Favor of One of the Worst...
Brutal Bruce: Springsteen's Singing Has Listeners Plugging Their Bleeding Ears
Washington Post Confirms That Trump Is Not Literally Hitler
Kamala Harris Assures Us We Will Work Together, Convening Together to Work

Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Slams GOP 'Election Deniers' and Gets Handed ALL the Mirrors

Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on October 25, 2024
Twitchy

A primary tactic of Democrats has become increasingly obvious this year: Accuse your opponent of what you're guilty of doing. 

One of the big ones is calling somebody an "election denier." 

Advertisement

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries 

Well, Jeffries is certainly at least half right. There are definitely "election deniers" in the House, starting with Hakeem Jeffries:

It's "D"ifferent when they do it! And Jeffries is a serial "election denier":

Shortly before the 2016 election Hillary Clinton said questioning the results of an election was a grave threat to democracy. Since then the hypocrisy level has been off the charts.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Levin Shares DAMNING Text From Former WH Staffer That John Kelly Will NOT Want You to Read (Got It!)
Sam J.
He's Having a BLAST: Trump Calls into J.D. Vance Town Hall to Ask the Trumpiest Question EVER
Grateful Calvin
'Principled Conservative' Adam Kinzinger So WRECKED After Pushing to End the Electoral College He RUUUNS
Sam J.
HUGE. No Wait, YUGE! Newest Poll Shows Something Happening for Trump That Has NEVER Happened Before
Sam J.
CBS Absolutely Dragged Over Battleground State Comments and It's Glorious
RickRobinson
The Patriot Pulled No Punches: Mel Gibson Tells TMZ What He Thinks of Kamala's 'Intelligence'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Levin Shares DAMNING Text From Former WH Staffer That John Kelly Will NOT Want You to Read (Got It!) Sam J.
Advertisement