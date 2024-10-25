Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Slams GOP 'Election Deniers' and Gets Handed ALL the Mirrors

A primary tactic of Democrats has become increasingly obvious this year: Accuse your opponent of what you're guilty of doing.
One of the big ones is calling somebody an "election denier."
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
The House has been flooded with election deniers and far right extremists.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 24, 2024
These people are not fit to govern.
Well, Jeffries is certainly at least half right. There are definitely "election deniers" in the House, starting with Hakeem Jeffries:
This you? pic.twitter.com/WFGJfiCV1S— @amuse (@amuse) October 25, 2024
This you? pic.twitter.com/lF5eMYlBPz— Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) October 24, 2024
It's "D"ifferent when they do it! And Jeffries is a serial "election denier":
First and foremost: you.pic.twitter.com/4Qt5Of2RDO https://t.co/D0TGP8gwsB— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 24, 2024
Shortly before the 2016 election Hillary Clinton said questioning the results of an election was a grave threat to democracy. Since then the hypocrisy level has been off the charts.
