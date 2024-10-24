Straitjacket Alert! MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Enters Peak Trump Meltdown Mode 12 Days Too Soon

The anti-Trump rhetoric is off the charts already, but some of those afflicted with long-term TDS might be peaking too soon.

Case-in-point: "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brezinski, who might want to think about pacing herself.

Mika is melting down and there's still 12 days left to go. https://t.co/Vrs9YW29wm — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 24, 2024

To sum up Mika's Mega-MAGA Meltdown, Trump's Hitler, women and probably everybody else will die if he gets another four years. REEEEEE:

On MSNBC a deranged Mika says Trump is Hitler and he will kill women. pic.twitter.com/ajBc49oAn1 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 24, 2024

What's even more frightening is that she might actually believe that because these people never allow themselves to leave their bubble long enough to know they dwell in a lib media insane asylum.

How can I buy calls on straight jacket futures? — Llamar (@Llamar33401) October 24, 2024

Nancy Pelosi might also get in on that but would never tell anybody.

Gonna have to remove the belts and shoe laces from every employees of this network before Election Day https://t.co/S47iysE05O — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) October 24, 2024

Everyone on this show will be on suicide watch if Trump wins. https://t.co/5oJSY353Jj — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 24, 2024

If Trump wins MSNBC might finally be worth watching for hours at a time.