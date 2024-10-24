Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From...
That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With...
Going for the Joe Biden Vote? Trump Floats Presidential Pardon of Hunter if...
Kamala 'Kamaleon' Harris Can't Seem to Decide on a Religion
Brian Stelter Pounces on Fox News Coverage of Kamala's Town Hall, Trips Over...
Jake Tapper (Alleged Defender of Gold Star Families) Is Eerily Quiet when that...
Florida AG Moody Sues Merrick Garland for Blocking Florida Investigation into Attempt on...
MSNBC Host Al Sharpton Goes on the Campaign Trail for Kamala but It's...
Tim Walz's Attempt at Being Manly and 'Talking to the Guys' About Protecting...
Kamala Harris Self-Destructs on Live Television! Trump Polling Boom!
VIP
RFK Jr. Taking John Kelly DOWN a Notch Made Me Fist-Pump Because He...
LOL! Kamala's Team FINALLY Figures Out to Put Her Next to Someone More...
Projection Alert! David Axelrod Says THIS Is the Message Kamala Harris Needs to...
Short Notice: Democrat Voters Go to the Wall for Long-Winded Kamala

Straitjacket Alert! MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Enters Peak Trump Meltdown Mode 12 Days Too Soon

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on October 24, 2024
Meme

The anti-Trump rhetoric is off the charts already, but some of those afflicted with long-term TDS might be peaking too soon.

Case-in-point: "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brezinski, who might want to think about pacing herself.

Advertisement

To sum up Mika's Mega-MAGA Meltdown, Trump's Hitler, women and probably everybody else will die if he gets another four years. REEEEEE:

What's even more frightening is that she might actually believe that because these people never allow themselves to leave their bubble long enough to know they dwell in a lib media insane asylum. 

Nancy Pelosi might also get in on that but would never tell anybody.

If Trump wins MSNBC might finally be worth watching for hours at a time.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly #KamalaGropedMe Trends
Sam J.
That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With Black Women Voters
Grateful Calvin
Kamala 'Kamaleon' Harris Can't Seem to Decide on a Religion
justmindy
Brian Stelter Pounces on Fox News Coverage of Kamala's Town Hall, Trips Over CNN's Criticism of Harris
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz's Attempt at Being Manly and 'Talking to the Guys' About Protecting ABORTION Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From Trumpy Men
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly #KamalaGropedMe Trends Sam J.
Advertisement