'They're Losing. They Know It': Liz Cheney Says If You Still Vote Trump 'Your Dishonor Will Live Forever'

Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on October 23, 2024
Twitchy

Meet the new "October surprise," same as the old "October surprise."

The Democrats have a semi-fresh talking point and are going to make the Harris-Walz campaign's final pitch "a vote for Trump is a vote for Hitler," while providing zero reasons to vote for their candidate. 

However, the Left knew they could count on Liz Cheney to take their resuscitated narrative and run with it, all while having the gall to lecture about "dishonor":

The source of Cheney's anger at the Republicans and their voters is really quite simple to diagnose:

And she's especially irrelevant if Harris loses, which is apparent by the level of sick hyperbole. 

The desperation on the Left is palpable and there are still many days to go until the election. Who knows what they have planned next.

Cheney won't like it, but the skepticism of Kelly's claim is well founded:

That sums it up perfectly. And does Cheney really want to talk about honor? Ok, fine:

There's plenty of panic among Democrats and people like Liz Cheney, and actual "honor" has nothing to do with it.

