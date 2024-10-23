'They're Losing. They Know It': Liz Cheney Says If You Still Vote Trump 'Your Dishonor Will Live Forever'

Meet the new "October surprise," same as the old "October surprise."

The Democrats have a semi-fresh talking point and are going to make the Harris-Walz campaign's final pitch "a vote for Trump is a vote for Hitler," while providing zero reasons to vote for their candidate.

However, the Left knew they could count on Liz Cheney to take their resuscitated narrative and run with it, all while having the gall to lecture about "dishonor":

If your response to Gen John Kelly, gold star father & Trump’s WH chief of staff, confirming that Trump praised Hitler & called members of our military “suckers and losers” is to defend Trump, you need to look in the mirror and realize your dishonor will live forever. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 23, 2024

The source of Cheney's anger at the Republicans and their voters is really quite simple to diagnose:

Still crying from the HISTORIC 40 point loss of yours, I see 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2024

And she's especially irrelevant if Harris loses, which is apparent by the level of sick hyperbole.

Keep insulting people who are skeptical of anonymously sourced stories that are repeatedly refuted by on-the-record accounts, and let us know in a couple of weeks how that strategy worked out. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 23, 2024

The desperation on the Left is palpable and there are still many days to go until the election. Who knows what they have planned next.

The Democrats just shot their entire load and it was a complete dud.



They’re down.



They’re losing.



They know it. https://t.co/2TIzDQEVo6 — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) October 23, 2024

Cheney won't like it, but the skepticism of Kelly's claim is well founded:

So the story is John Kelly realized he was working for a Hitler admirer and wannabe dictator and then continued to work for him and forgot to mention it for years until two weeks before the election. — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 23, 2024

That sums it up perfectly. And does Cheney really want to talk about honor? Ok, fine:

Chick who conspires with witness behind the back of the witness’ attorney has thoughts about honor https://t.co/pK6J5azu1y — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) October 23, 2024

You tampered with a witness, suborned perjury, presented false evidence during J6 committee proceedings, and likely authorized the destruction of evidence. You now face a DC bar complaint and a civil lawsuit because of it. But that’s only the beginning of accountability for you… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 23, 2024

There's plenty of panic among Democrats and people like Liz Cheney, and actual "honor" has nothing to do with it.