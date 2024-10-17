Ancient Altars to Alter Nasty Weather? 'Journo' Suggests Human Sacrifice to Appease Hurric...
'Rent Free!' Here's Video Proof That 'Donald Trump' Is Kamala Harris' ONLY Reason to Vote for Her

Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Last evening's Kamala Harris interview with Fox News' Bret Baier presented the paid propagandists on the Left with another challenge, and Buck Sexton was among those who saw a tough day ahead for the Dem spin machine and their water carriers in the media: 

The people whose job it is to pretend Harris did well in the interview have a slightly easier job because they consider "but Donald Trump..." to be an acceptable response to any question.

Here's a mashup from @Apoctoz showing just how many times Harris used "Donald Trump" to deflect from questions about her own positions or the consequences of Biden-Harris policies these last nearly four years. Also included is a little Donald Trump entertainment along the way. 

Watch: 

That's incredible. Everything is "Donald Trump," because the Harris campaign has zero selling points -- at least not any they want to share with voters this close to the election.

Yep, that's the entire Harris campaign in a nutshell.

