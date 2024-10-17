'Rent Free!' Here's Video Proof That 'Donald Trump' Is Kamala Harris' ONLY Reason to Vote for Her

Last evening's Kamala Harris interview with Fox News' Bret Baier presented the paid propagandists on the Left with another challenge, and Buck Sexton was among those who saw a tough day ahead for the Dem spin machine and their water carriers in the media:

Advertisement

If you think you’re having a tough day, just remember there are libs whose jobs depend on pretending that Kamala Harris did well in that interview — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 17, 2024

The people whose job it is to pretend Harris did well in the interview have a slightly easier job because they consider "but Donald Trump..." to be an acceptable response to any question.

Here's a mashup from @Apoctoz showing just how many times Harris used "Donald Trump" to deflect from questions about her own positions or the consequences of Biden-Harris policies these last nearly four years. Also included is a little Donald Trump entertainment along the way.

Watch:

That's incredible. Everything is "Donald Trump," because the Harris campaign has zero selling points -- at least not any they want to share with voters this close to the election.

She brought up President Trump 26 times in an interview that lasted 25 minutes. Cant tell if its defection or an obsessive-compulsive tic anymore. https://t.co/H9g6ZXHIZm — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) October 17, 2024

No policy, all hate for one man and a movement. https://t.co/Wq8nPiw6qv — Loudoun County Republican Committee (@LoudounGOP) October 17, 2024

Yep, that's the entire Harris campaign in a nutshell.