OUCH! Ron DeSantis Obliterates Journos' Attempts to Tie Fla. Storms to Global Warming

Doug P.  |  2:44 PM on October 10, 2024
The "never let a crisis go to waste" Democrats and their media pals have, as usual, wasted no time in pushing the Left's climate change agenda after a pair of hurricanes struck the U.S.

Such was the case during a briefing from the Florida governor today, and you'd think some of these reporters would have been handed their a** enough times by DeSantis that they'd have learned a lesson, but that's obviously not the case. 

DeSantis schooled multiple reporters trying to push the global warming narrative and it was a lesson in "that's how it's done." Watch:

Somebody else tried and met a similar fate:

Those journos might be stewing but perhaps they should instead be asking themselves about all the points DeSantis made before the next time they try to push those BS narratives. 

The press needing (again) to be schooled on the facts is very telling, and not in a good way for the field of so-called "journalism."

