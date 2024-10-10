OUCH! Ron DeSantis Obliterates Journos' Attempts to Tie Fla. Storms to Global Warming

The "never let a crisis go to waste" Democrats and their media pals have, as usual, wasted no time in pushing the Left's climate change agenda after a pair of hurricanes struck the U.S.

Such was the case during a briefing from the Florida governor today, and you'd think some of these reporters would have been handed their a** enough times by DeSantis that they'd have learned a lesson, but that's obviously not the case.

DeSantis schooled multiple reporters trying to push the global warming narrative and it was a lesson in "that's how it's done." Watch:

WATCH: Ron DeSantis absolutely nukes a reporter who tried to tie yesterday's tornadoes from Hurricane #Milton to global warming pic.twitter.com/Pj0nENTilZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2024

Somebody else tried and met a similar fate:

OUCH: A reporter tried a second time to get DeSantis to blame #Milton on climate change.



It did not go well for the journo. pic.twitter.com/K7Hm4aY70w — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2024

Those journos might be stewing but perhaps they should instead be asking themselves about all the points DeSantis made before the next time they try to push those BS narratives.

Just the facts, and the data to back it up, from memory. No script no notes. https://t.co/gW0Zj6j4fz — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 10, 2024

Gov coming in hot with facts and data…the best defense against lazy narratives https://t.co/XBF6kVnoFI — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) October 10, 2024

The press needing (again) to be schooled on the facts is very telling, and not in a good way for the field of so-called "journalism."