FEMA to Storm Victims: We'll Arrive Within 10 Days, Observe Social Distancing and...
WIN: Scott Presler Thwarts PA State Dept Plan to Take Voter Registration Site...
As Judge Blocks Biden's Student Loan Scheme AGAIN, Charles C.W. Cooke Has Modest...
WHAT CHANGED? Watch Mayorkas Change His Tune on FEMA's Hurricane Preparedness in Three...
SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the Ame...
AMERICA's GOVERNOR: Ron DeSantis Goes on Fox News to Show Biden-Harris What Leadership...
David Axelrod Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Slow Storm Response Possibly...
The New York Times Calls Out Biden/Harris Administration for Destroying the Secret Service...
NICE TRY, but NO: Desperate FEMA Blames 'Rumors' for the Hurricane Response Backlash...
'The View' Brain Trust's Pitch for Kamala Harris Helps Explain Why the Country's...
UNBURDENED! Kamala Once AGAIN Dodges Question From the Media About WHY She's Done...
POLITICO DRAGGED for Claiming Tim Walz Misspeaks (Did Kamala's Circle MEAN to Throw...
WATCH: CNN Commits Flagrant Act of Journalism, Exposes Tim Walz's Failures As Minnesota...
Salon Says Woman Whose Hubby Knocked Up the Nanny and Slapped His Ex...

Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in a Trump Ad

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on October 04, 2024
Twitchy

Today for the first time since he entered the White House, Placeholder President Joe Biden made an appearance in the briefing room. The appearance was to talk up the latest jobs report that will likely be revised down shortly after the election is over. 

Advertisement

After taking a few relatively non-hostile questions, a good laugh was had by all as Biden exited the room:

But in between those two videos, Biden was asked about Kamala Harris, who has been pitching her campaign as a "new way forward" while hoping everybody forgets where she's been and what she's been doing for these past nearly four years.

The Harris campaign won't be thrilled with Biden's reminder about the VP. Watch: 

Here's a longer clip:

Harris: I represent a new way forward!

Biden: Harris and I are joined at the hip and she's got as much to do with what's happened as I do!

Recommended

WIN: Scott Presler Thwarts PA State Dept Plan to Take Voter Registration Site Offline After Trump Rally
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Every now and then Joe Biden can make a decent point.

Biden's reminder would make another great clip to include in a Trump ad.

It's almost like Biden's bitter that Harris helped show him the door and is trying to tank her campaign.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WIN: Scott Presler Thwarts PA State Dept Plan to Take Voter Registration Site Offline After Trump Rally
Amy Curtis
WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought
Sam J.
AMERICA's GOVERNOR: Ron DeSantis Goes on Fox News to Show Biden-Harris What Leadership LOOKS LIKE
Amy Curtis
David Axelrod Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Slow Storm Response Possibly Costing Trump Votes
Doug P.
As Judge Blocks Biden's Student Loan Scheme AGAIN, Charles C.W. Cooke Has Modest Proposal for Grandpa Joe
Amy Curtis
WHAT CHANGED? Watch Mayorkas Change His Tune on FEMA's Hurricane Preparedness in Three Short Months
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WIN: Scott Presler Thwarts PA State Dept Plan to Take Voter Registration Site Offline After Trump Rally Amy Curtis
Advertisement