Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in a Trump Ad

Today for the first time since he entered the White House, Placeholder President Joe Biden made an appearance in the briefing room. The appearance was to talk up the latest jobs report that will likely be revised down shortly after the election is over.

JUST IN: White House briefing room descends into chaos as President Biden stands in front of shouting reporters, not knowing who to call on.



Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre jumped in to save Biden as reporters shouted at him, trying to ask questions.



At one point during the… pic.twitter.com/XyC2L73s7R — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2024

After taking a few relatively non-hostile questions, a good laugh was had by all as Biden exited the room:

Q: "Do you want to re-consider dropping out of the race?"



President Biden jokingly, "I'm back in!" pic.twitter.com/WIyhRwbjjk — CSPAN (@cspan) October 4, 2024

But in between those two videos, Biden was asked about Kamala Harris, who has been pitching her campaign as a "new way forward" while hoping everybody forgets where she's been and what she's been doing for these past nearly four years.

The Harris campaign won't be thrilled with Biden's reminder about the VP. Watch:

BIDEN: "I'm in constant contact with [Harris]. We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws that are being employed now."



Biden and Harris are one and the same. pic.twitter.com/pEjvAm8gGe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2024

Here's a longer clip:

There is so much going on here. pic.twitter.com/mJK53iHuil — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 4, 2024

Harris: I represent a new way forward!

Biden: Harris and I are joined at the hip and she's got as much to do with what's happened as I do!

Kamala: I was part of the Biden administration but not really



Joe: Kamala and I were joined at the hip 💀pic.twitter.com/Un7tOWn4hW — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 4, 2024

Every now and then Joe Biden can make a decent point.

Whether it’s the border crisis, economic downturns, or foreign policy blunders, they’ve both been at the helm, making decisions that hurt everyday Americans. — RightSideReport (@RealLibertyNow) October 4, 2024

Biden's reminder would make another great clip to include in a Trump ad.

The more she tries to separate herself from Biden, the more Biden reminds everyone she's as much responsible for his administration as he is.



Considering nobody really buys that he stepped down of his own free will ... think he's trying to sink her? https://t.co/YSJGn15iUX — 🎃The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 4, 2024

Every time Kamala tries to distance herself from Biden, he just gives her a big ol bear hug. Amazing https://t.co/fBmAWVDi7v — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 4, 2024

It's almost like Biden's bitter that Harris helped show him the door and is trying to tank her campaign.