'This You?' Hillary Clinton's 'Most Important' VP Debate Moment Is ANOTHER Self-Awareness Fail

It won't surprise you that Hillary Clinton A) Has yet another memoir to sell, B) Remains bitter about losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump, and C) Had whatever part of the brain is responsible for self-awareness surgically removed many years ago.

Last night's vice-presidential debate gave the two-time presidential candidate and zero-time president another chance to attempt to prove that only Republicans can be guilty of "election denial":

This was the most important moment from last night's VP debate.



It underscored that Donald Trump and JD Vance aren't just running against the Democratic Party. They're running against democracy itself. pic.twitter.com/itkuODsV2S — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2024

"Running against democracy itself"?

Hillary Clinton really is the most shameless Democrat in the game, and that's a high bar to clear.

Is that the same Hillary Clinton who said Trump stole the election from her? Why yet it is:

"You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you."



- Hillary Clinton



Support Voter ID so Republicans can't steal elections. pic.twitter.com/U8MyITgsC5 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 5, 2024

Several years ago Clinton called Trump an illegitimate president. This sounds like a grave threat to democracy:

As a matter of fact, all of Hillary's pals on the Left have "denied" the results of an election:

NEW VIDEO: 24 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2023

Spare us any further "election denial is a threat to democracy" lectures, Ms. Clinton.