'This You?' Hillary Clinton's 'Most Important' VP Debate Moment Is ANOTHER Self-Awareness Fail

Doug P.  |  1:57 PM on October 02, 2024
MSNBC

It won't surprise you that Hillary Clinton A) Has yet another memoir to sell, B) Remains bitter about losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump, and C) Had whatever part of the brain is responsible for self-awareness surgically removed many years ago.

Last night's vice-presidential debate gave the two-time presidential candidate and zero-time president another chance to attempt to prove that only Republicans can be guilty of "election denial":

"Running against democracy itself"?

Hillary Clinton really is the most shameless Democrat in the game, and that's a high bar to clear.

Is that the same Hillary Clinton who said Trump stole the election from her? Why yet it is:

Advertisement

