NY Times Asks Why Assassination Attempts Didn't Keep Trump From Going to a Football Game

The New York Times editorial board made their presidential endorsement, and it won't surprise you that they've chosen the phoniest candidate in history while also saying the other choice is the "unpatriotic" one:

Advertisement

The New York Times editorial board didn't just endorse Kamala Harris for president. It declared Donald Trump supporters unpatriotic. https://t.co/o7AYys8GRd pic.twitter.com/FA9CKCs47K — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 30, 2024

Nobody expected the libs on the Times' editorial board to endorse Trump but perhaps they feel Harris is trailing because they felt compelled to add an "unpatriotic" dig while backing the candidate whose party has declared the Constitution to be problematic on multiple levels.

After backing Harris, level two of helping the Democrats' defeat Trump is to wonder out loud why the Republican nominee hasn't been intimidated into going in hiding at Mar-a-Lago:

the implication here is either trump, following two attempts on his life, is lying about the fact that he’s in danger, or he is in danger and the response must be he cease campaigning a month before the election pic.twitter.com/s0pm7AonvV — Mike Solana (@micsolana) September 30, 2024

“Trump should be more of a coward,” says ⁦@nytimes⁩ in ripping him for attending the Georgia-Alabama game. pic.twitter.com/jnXRuvBlFB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 30, 2024

Yes indeed, they just put that right out there.

The New York Times is angry that Donald Trump is continuing to campaign for president against their preferred candidate after he survived two assassination attempts. https://t.co/0jMEMkLAnp — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 30, 2024

What really upset the lefty media about Saturday was the optic because they know Harris can't match it, nor would her campaign allow her to try:

Former President Donald Trump shown on the video board here at Alabama-Georgia game pic.twitter.com/h3nBWWHjih — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) September 29, 2024

Tim Walz got a different reception at the Michigan/Minnesota game, and that was in Ann Arbor.

If we can’t k*ll him why can’t we keep him on house arrest? Seems to be the point. — Sunny Lohmann (@sunnylohmann) September 30, 2024

I love this. "Just die or hide please" is a hell of a talking point. https://t.co/hEaECoyu0w — Vivek (@VerverkS) September 30, 2024

And they said it right out loud.