NY Times Asks Why Assassination Attempts Didn't Keep Trump From Going to a Football Game

Doug P.  |  1:32 PM on September 30, 2024
Meme screenshot

The New York Times editorial board made their presidential endorsement, and it won't surprise you that they've chosen the phoniest candidate in history while also saying the other choice is the "unpatriotic" one: 

Nobody expected the libs on the Times' editorial board to endorse Trump but perhaps they feel Harris is trailing because they felt compelled to add an "unpatriotic" dig while backing the candidate whose party has declared the Constitution to be problematic on multiple levels. 

After backing Harris, level two of helping the Democrats' defeat Trump is to wonder out loud why the Republican nominee hasn't been intimidated into going in hiding at Mar-a-Lago: 

Yes indeed, they just put that right out there.

What really upset the lefty media about Saturday was the optic because they know Harris can't match it, nor would her campaign allow her to try:

Tim Walz got a different reception at the Michigan/Minnesota game, and that was in Ann Arbor.

And they said it right out loud.

