'Look at the Expressions!' Here's How Kamala Harris' NABJ Interview Ended (Can You Feel the Joy?)

Believe it or not, Democrat nominee Kamala Harris actually did an interview this week, and it was with the National Association of Black Journalists.

As is par for the course for the Harris campaign, the interview wasn't exactly hard-hitting:

UNBELIEVABLE: Kamala Harris campaign advertised its fluff interview with the National Association of Black Journalists as a "campaign event."



The NABJ asked her hard-hitting questions like "Why is joy so important to your campaign?"



Donald Trump stood in the fire and was… pic.twitter.com/ieZ9GMRTjK — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 19, 2024

When Harris was asked direct questions, she did her usual dodging by changing the subject:

Why Won't Kamala Harris Just Answer The Question?!



"Are they [people] better off than they were four years ago?"



Kamala Harris: "Well first of all let me just say it is good to be with the National Association of Black Journalists, and I thank you for the work you do and that… pic.twitter.com/OrEmuaGEZH — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) September 17, 2024

What seemed to be the most notable part of the interview was the way it ended. Harris looked like she couldn't get out of there fast enough, and the looks on the hosts faces spoke volumes:

Okay I missed this when it happened. 1) Look how fast Harris bolts the stage and 2) look at the moderators faces after she leaves. Just watch the whole interaction: pic.twitter.com/tOi26L6yf4 — Brittany (@bccover) September 19, 2024

Wow! The most dangerous place to be standing in that room was between Harris and the door.

Kamala left skid marks leaving this interview.



Look at the expressions of the interviewers after she left…..😅pic.twitter.com/Y1Mpg0WT3k — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 19, 2024

One thing's for certain: The reason Harris was in a hurry to leave was NOT because she had to get to another sit-down interview.

No eye contact on the wave goodbye. lol amazing https://t.co/RipPYN2Q4R pic.twitter.com/bVJiD4dX4A — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2024

That was something else, especially considering this is somebody running for president.

How did I miss this. Those looks at the end… — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 19, 2024

lololol the moment at 0:13 is something straight out of "Parks and Recs." https://t.co/ugndV5XXEt — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 19, 2024

New "So THAT just happened" reaction GIF just dropped https://t.co/yYUpljVkGt — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 19, 2024

Despite what Harris likes to say, they do not look unburdened by what had just taken place.