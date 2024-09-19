Lefty DOLT Bragging About Reserving Seats at Trump Rallies to Sabotage Him Does...
'Look at the Expressions!' Here's How Kamala Harris' NABJ Interview Ended (Can You Feel the Joy?)

Doug P.  |  11:58 AM on September 19, 2024

Believe it or not, Democrat nominee Kamala Harris actually did an interview this week, and it was with the National Association of Black Journalists. 

As is par for the course for the Harris campaign, the interview wasn't exactly hard-hitting: 

When Harris was asked direct questions, she did her usual dodging by changing the subject:

What seemed to be the most notable part of the interview was the way it ended. Harris looked like she couldn't get out of there fast enough, and the looks on the hosts faces spoke volumes:

Wow! The most dangerous place to be standing in that room was between Harris and the door. 

One thing's for certain: The reason Harris was in a hurry to leave was NOT because she had to get to another sit-down interview. 

That was something else, especially considering this is somebody running for president.

Despite what Harris likes to say, they do not look unburdened by what had just taken place.

