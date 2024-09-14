Kamala Harris' 1st Solo Interview Would Have Been Even MORE Cringe If Not for Some Editing

Earlier today we told you about a Philadelphia ABC affiliate's taped interview with Kamala Harris. It was Harris' first solo interview since becoming the Democrat nominee and everybody got a chance to see why her campaign had been holding out as long as possible.

At the end of this story there's a video of the full Q & A session, but as Grabien News' Tom Elliott noticed, the interview viewers in Pennsylvania saw was just a little shorter thanks to some handy editing. Here's one such example:

Maybe someone has already mentioned this, but the rambling answer Kamala Harris gave last night on inflation is not what @6abc actually aired. Instead they edited her response so that it went straight to her "policies." Compare/contrast the two clips below pic.twitter.com/WYAytYmx9i — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2024

The interview people watching in Philadelphia saw was cringe enough, but it could have been even cringier.

In WPVI’s defense, cleaning up her answer so that it goes straight to her supposed solutions for inflation — i.e., cutting $25,000 checks for anyone who wants to buy a home — doesn’t exactly do her any favors, either. https://t.co/5v65FcUZ4E — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2024

Just for the sake of clarity, the 1st clip came from the @TrumpWarRoom account, which I believe sourced it from WPVI's website. The 2nd clip came from WPVI's 6 PM broadcast, which my news-clipping service recorded live. WPVI aired portions of the interview from 4 PM - midnight… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2024

The Harris campaign is just hoping all the "joy" that wasn't edited out came across loud and clear.

They cut out a minute and a half of word salad from Kamala and then clipped in a completely different part of the interview.



Astonishing. https://t.co/6p5lgbXNK2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 14, 2024

Harris is so lucky to have that protective "D" after her name.

I’M SORRY, WHAT?!



Local news stations don’t think Kamala Harris talking about her neighbors liking their lawns is important to an explanation of lowering prices?



This is wild. https://t.co/E1gfebPrn4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 14, 2024

Holy crap this is so dishonest



I know nothing should surprise me anymore but WOW that’s dishonest https://t.co/BNThyTf9SM — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 14, 2024

Press doing cleanup for the candidate https://t.co/ieF6AYhJSX — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) September 14, 2024

Disgraceful.



ABC is deceiving their audience. https://t.co/DAlT0YyPYx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 14, 2024

Press working overtime to make her palatable, how are they not embarrassed 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) September 14, 2024

Editing aside, her "policies" sound like something you'd hear from a pageant contestant. — R Alex Miller (@Econ4Voters) September 14, 2024

Except perhaps not quite as comprehensive or believable.

The media has to save her from softball questions. — Wirra (@wirraone) September 14, 2024

Imagine how Harris would do if she ever faced a tough interviewer (not that her campaign would ever allow that without getting full say over the editing process).