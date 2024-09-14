There's Trouble in Paradise as 'Team Biden' Complains Kamala Didn't Defend Him at...
Kamala Harris' 1st Solo Interview Would Have Been Even MORE Cringe If Not for Some Editing

Doug P.  |  1:58 PM on September 14, 2024
Earlier today we told you about a Philadelphia ABC affiliate's taped interview with Kamala Harris. It was Harris' first solo interview since becoming the Democrat nominee and everybody got a chance to see why her campaign had been holding out as long as possible. 

At the end of this story there's a video of the full Q & A session, but as Grabien News' Tom Elliott noticed, the interview viewers in Pennsylvania saw was just a little shorter thanks to some handy editing. Here's one such example:

The interview people watching in Philadelphia saw was cringe enough, but it could have been even cringier. 

The Harris campaign is just hoping all the "joy" that wasn't edited out came across loud and clear. 

Harris is so lucky to have that protective "D" after her name.

Except perhaps not quite as comprehensive or believable.

Imagine how Harris would do if she ever faced a tough interviewer (not that her campaign would ever allow that without getting full say over the editing process).

