Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT Like His Answer

Doug P.  |  9:15 PM on September 07, 2024
Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Those on the Left afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome might not be fully satisfied by Elton John's response to a question from a Variety reporter at the Toronto Film Festival about the 45th U.S. president using one of his songs as the inspiration for a Kim Jong un nickname. 

It's possible the Variety reporter was trying to set up an opportunity for Elton to light up Trump much to the delight of Trump-haters everywhere, but that didn't happen, and you can almost sense the disappointment emanating from the lib entertainment industry. 

Watch: 

This won't exactly end up in a Kamala Harris ad:

We're reminded of a time when politics wasn't always about somebody being "worse than Hitler" or other ridiculous comparisons. Sometimes things are just funny. Good for Elton.

Many of you might remember that Elton John played at Rush Limbaugh's wedding reception and took a lot of crap for it from the Left. Elton's probably not a Republican, but he's willing to have civil discussions and isn't infected with hate like so many in his industry. This is refreshing.

It's really that simple. Too bad the current level of political hatred has to make everything "the end of democracy."

Was it a coincidence that Trump's rally in Wisconsin Saturday started with Elton John's "Funeral for a Friend"? (As heard in the 2nd clip below)

Great song, great rally.

