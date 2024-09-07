'Great Point!' Peter Doocy Has a Reminder After Joe Biden Said He Would Not Pardon Hunter

Yesterday, Hunter Biden and his legal team, after spending a long time insisting nothing was done wrong, changed their plea in a federal tax case in California:

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty Thursday to all the charges in the federal tax case against him, a surprise move that avoids a potentially embarrassing trial for President Joe Biden's son. The sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16. “Hunter put his family first today. And it was a brave and loving thing to do,” his attorney Abbe Lowell told reporters afterward, saying the plea prevented a “show trial.” Biden did not speak to reporters, but issued a statement blasting prosecutors from special counsel David Weiss' office who he said were "focused not on justice but on dehumanizing me for my actions during my addiction."

The report says it would have been a "potentially embarrassing trial for Joe Biden's son" but one of the main reasons no doubt that Hunter changed his plea to guilty was that a trial also would have been potentially problematic for Joe "Big Guy" Biden and the family business.

The White House still insists there will be no pardon from President Biden:

KJP: JOE BIDEN WILL STILL NOT PARDON HUNTER pic.twitter.com/K1T1gQLL9H — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

Biden is still insisting he won't pardon Hunter or commute any potential sentence, but Fox News' Peter Doocy offered a reason to doubt that:

PETER DOOCY: “So President Biden says he’s not going to pardon or commute Hunter but remember he also told us just this summer that he was not going to drop out of the presidential election and he did.” pic.twitter.com/i9NUIMDcQj — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 6, 2024

Excellent point! Of course Biden will do that.

You know he'll do it...But after the election is over. — Marcus Miller-Author (@kidnapperhunter) September 6, 2024

That's funny because I just had this exact thought about 5 minutes ago. Words mean nothing. They just say whatever. — Mike ZooLoo (@MikeZooLoo) September 7, 2024

That's especially true when talking about Joe Biden.