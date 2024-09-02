Justin Trudeau Tries to Tell a Steelworker How His Policies Have Helped and Gets Politely Wrecked

At the end of July, the Washington Post published a story titled "Canadians have tired of Justin Trudeau." The Canadian PM has about a year to convince everybody how great their lives are thanks to his policies (sort of like the "Bidenomics" gaslighting we hear from Democrats in the states).

During an event Trudeau got into a discussion with a steelworker who wasn't buying anything Justin was trying to sell him. Watch:

Trudeau just got castrated by a steel worker:





"My neighbor doesn't go to work because she's lazy and lives the same life I do."

Castro Jr having a bad day

Canadian voters should make Trudeau's day even worse when they get a chance to vote him out of office.

His words were direct, brutally honest, and undeniable, but what made it impressive was that he delivered them without being rude or overly emotional.



Be like this guy.

what a psychopath....he basically dismissed everything he said.

Not unlike some politicians in the U.S., the lefty ones like to tell you that you're doing better than you think and it's because of them. Those are the ones who need to be voted out.

Castro Jr. looks so freaking uncomfortable 🤣

Justin hasn't looked that awkward since the Freedom Convoy days.

Trudeau doesn't respond to the 40% taxes comment from the steel worker, that says everything

Apparently Justin expected everybody to be just fine with all the socialist policy failures as long as they got a free donut.

That could the epitaph for many socialist/communist run countries: But there were free donuts... until there weren't.