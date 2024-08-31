SNOBBY Vanderbilt Prof Says If THIS Is Your Bathroom, You Shouldn't Worry About...
Mary Katharine Ham and Others Interject After Buttigieg Tries to Get Us Pumped for High-Speed Rail

Doug P.  |  1:48 PM on August 31, 2024
Everybody knows about President Joe Biden's longtime love of choo-choo trains, and his administration's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has also embraced the goal of expanding passenger rail service in the U.S. 

Buttigieg says he's "working on the future" of high-speed rail in America.

"Get your ticket to ride!"

In some cases, as Mary Katharine Ham pointed out, you might not even still be alive to use that ticket: 

Government efficiency is unmatched, and by that we mean no other entity could spend so much money while moving so slow.

As usual, the goal for these Democrats is to make sure the money is spent. Whether anything ever actually gets built isn't really a top concern.

Big Government Bureaucracy: Moving at the speed of snail since the begining of time.

They do love their trains.

