Mary Katharine Ham and Others Interject After Buttigieg Tries to Get Us Pumped for High-Speed Rail

Everybody knows about President Joe Biden's longtime love of choo-choo trains, and his administration's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has also embraced the goal of expanding passenger rail service in the U.S.

Buttigieg says he's "working on the future" of high-speed rail in America.

We're working on the future of America's passenger rail system—funding high-speed rail projects in the West and expanding service for communities across the country. Get your ticket to ride! pic.twitter.com/6S1sKOhDII — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 30, 2024

"Get your ticket to ride!"

In some cases, as Mary Katharine Ham pointed out, you might not even still be alive to use that ticket:

Here’s SF to LA, projected 2008-2020, $33 billion project, now not operational in 2024 with a $100 billion + price tag, unlikely to be done “this century,” on current pace. Sounds awesome, Pete. https://t.co/DinoQkSwQl pic.twitter.com/XLVbvQxuvy — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 31, 2024

Government efficiency is unmatched, and by that we mean no other entity could spend so much money while moving so slow.

Sure, let's give this man more money for another vanity project nobody wants. https://t.co/Ndt6vTGlEl pic.twitter.com/Al28Nz0atx — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) August 31, 2024

As usual, the goal for these Democrats is to make sure the money is spent. Whether anything ever actually gets built isn't really a top concern.

How many billions of dollars will be spent on a transport system exclusive purposed for people who are afraid to fly? https://t.co/aXP2SY95qs — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) August 31, 2024

Big Government Bureaucracy: Moving at the speed of snail since the begining of time.

Pete’s choo choo trains take 3 days to get from NY to LA.



You can hop on a non-stop flight, and it would take 6 hours. https://t.co/TbspIYPDsj — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 31, 2024

Why do socialists always talk about trains? — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) August 31, 2024

They do love their trains.