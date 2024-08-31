Kamala Harris Displays 'Michael Scott Levels of Self-Awareness' While Whining About the Debate Rules

The presidential debate between President Biden and Donald Trump happened in June, and that already feels like it was about a year ago. You already know how that worked out for Joe, so the Democrats showed him the door and installed Kamala Harris without a vote being cast, all to "save democracy" or something like that.

Now a debate has been agreed to on ABC in a couple weeks, and the rules included muted mics when not speaking, just like the Trump-Biden debate:

Here are the debate rules that ABC sent to the Trump campaign Tuesday, per an email reviewed by the Post. No audience and muted microphones as first debate was. pic.twitter.com/ukj12rxyks — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 29, 2024

The Harris campaign is now trying to have mics that are unmuted at all times so the Dems can sell some "Excuse me, I'm speaking" Girl Boss shirts:

Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won't allow him to debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn't have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t.



We are running for President of the United States. Let’s debate in a transparent way—with the… https://t.co/mjyaiUTwAA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024

If this rule change is allowed the Harris campaign will just keep going so the original agreement needs to stick.

These are the debate rules that Joe Biden set , and that Kamala Harris campaign demanded could not be changed right up until she's now demanding they should be changed. https://t.co/5pNQadMAV2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2024

This was the rule previously agreed to. Enjoy the ratio. https://t.co/SsIVyX4283 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 31, 2024

Additionally, Harris claiming Trump's team doesn't have confidence in his abilities on the campaign trail or in debates is weapons grade projection:

Michael Scott levels of self awareness from lady who hid from microphones and interviews for 40 days - as a *Presidential nominee* - because she can’t talk in complete sentences. https://t.co/IsKP7WCQJU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 31, 2024

Sweetie you won’t even do a solo interview let alone a live interview. 😂🤣😂🤣😂



Grab a mirror honey. The debate will be long for you. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 31, 2024

Your team won’t even let you hold a press conference — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 31, 2024

If you're trying to keep score of how things have evolved so far, here's some help:

Let's check the timeline:



-Trump & Biden agree to debates.

-Biden drops out.

-Trump tries to negotiate new debates w/ you.

-You cried about it.

-You & Trump agree to stick w/ prev. rules.

-Now you want to change rules you already agreed to.



When are you going to stop crying… — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) August 31, 2024

Kamala is still whining about the debate rules not changing to make things how she wants them.



Is there anything she’s capable of doing by the accepted rules? Anything at all? https://t.co/wCfgoO9S3A — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 31, 2024

The Harris campaign trying to claim Trump's advisers have no confidence in them while keeping their candidate as tightly controlled and scripted as possible is quite rich, even for Kamala.