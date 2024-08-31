'Democracy' SAVED! Pelosi Looks Proud to Have Helped Boot Biden and Install Harris...
Mark Ruffalo - 'Why Are You Always on The Wrong Side of Every...
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (Again) About What Should Be...
WATCH as Trump Reveals That He Totally Worked for McDonald's, Too! For Realsies!
Detangling the Truth Over Trump and Abortion and Florida Amendment 4 (A Deep...
GAME OVER: Pro-Life Activist Reminds Us What's at Stake If Kamala Wins in...
At This Point, We Should Just List of Things Tim Walz HASN'T Lied...
RFK Jr's Pro-Trump Ad: 'Suffering From TDS? Independence Might Be Right For You'...
GASLIGHTING: Despite Video Evidence, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Denies State Has Venezuelan...
Clapping Seal Chris Hayes Says Biden's Engaged in the 'Greatest Economic Management' of...
'SUPPOSED'?! The Atlantic Embarrasses Itself With Laughable Spin on Biden Admin Facebook C...
CNN Host Slams Vance Over Meme Mocking Kamala Claiming His Joke Could Lead...
What Was He Watching? Luke Russert Says 'Lucid' Kamala Harris Interview Sets (VERY...
WATCH: Donald Trump Says He's a 'No' Vote on Florida's Abortion Amendment

Kamala Harris Displays 'Michael Scott Levels of Self-Awareness' While Whining About the Debate Rules

Doug P.  |  11:30 AM on August 31, 2024
The Office

The presidential debate between President Biden and Donald Trump happened in June, and that already feels like it was about a year ago. You already know how that worked out for Joe, so the Democrats showed him the door and installed Kamala Harris without a vote being cast, all to "save democracy" or something like that.

Advertisement

Now a debate has been agreed to on ABC in a couple weeks, and the rules included muted mics when not speaking, just like the Trump-Biden debate:

The Harris campaign is now trying to have mics that are unmuted at all times so the Dems can sell some "Excuse me, I'm speaking" Girl Boss shirts: 

If this rule change is allowed the Harris campaign will just keep going so the original agreement needs to stick.

Recommended

Mark Ruffalo - 'Why Are You Always on The Wrong Side of Every Issue?'
Gordon K
Advertisement

Additionally, Harris claiming Trump's team doesn't have confidence in his abilities on the campaign trail or in debates is weapons grade projection:

If you're trying to keep score of how things have evolved so far, here's some help:

Advertisement

The Harris campaign trying to claim Trump's advisers have no confidence in them while keeping their candidate as tightly controlled and scripted as possible is quite rich, even for Kamala.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Ruffalo - 'Why Are You Always on The Wrong Side of Every Issue?'
Gordon K
WATCH as Trump Reveals That He Totally Worked for McDonald's, Too! For Realsies!
Aaron Walker
'Democracy' SAVED! Pelosi Looks Proud to Have Helped Boot Biden and Install Harris Without a Vote
Doug P.
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (Again) About What Should Be Done With the 'Undocumented'
Doug P.
Detangling the Truth Over Trump and Abortion and Florida Amendment 4 (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
CNN Host Slams Vance Over Meme Mocking Kamala Claiming His Joke Could Lead to Thoughts of Self Harm
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Ruffalo - 'Why Are You Always on The Wrong Side of Every Issue?' Gordon K
Advertisement