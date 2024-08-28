Well Look at That! VP Kamala Harris Can Start Building More Border Wall NOW (Pics of the Day)

TROLL KING: Tucker Carlson Responds to Kamala's Weird Fan Mail With Some HILARIOUS...
Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on August 28, 2024

The flipping and flopping from Kamala Harris continues, and we're not supposed to remember her positions on almost every issue, including these days on Trump's border wall from just a few years ago: 

Harris has now copied from Trump on "no tax on tips" and from assorted communists from the past by floating a proposal for price controls. 

Next up is Harris' pivot to "build the wall" (Trump could basically sue her campaign for copyright infringement at this point): 

Via Axios

If she's elected president, Kamala Harris pledges to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border — a project she once opposed and called "un-American" during the Trump administration. 

Why it matters: It's the latest example of Harris flip-flopping on her past liberal positions such as supporting Medicare for All and banning fracking — proposals that aides say she now is against.

Aaron Walker
In fairness to Harris, she hasn't personally come out and said any of this herself because that would require doing interviews and press conferences, but just in case she's serious, the Democrat nominee is being reminded that she could "build the wall" right now:

If only Vice President and "border czar" Harris were in a position to do anything about it right now!

Harris won't and she wouldn't if elected. A Harris administration would be like the Biden years but likely worse on the border and probably everything else. 

