Well Look at That! VP Kamala Harris Can Start Building More Border Wall NOW (Pics of the Day)

The flipping and flopping from Kamala Harris continues, and we're not supposed to remember her positions on almost every issue, including these days on Trump's border wall from just a few years ago:

As I said, Trump’s border wall is a complete waste of taxpayer money and won’t make us any safer.https://t.co/YFK7yb3SHX — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 2, 2020

As the #TrumpShutdown continues into 2019, one thing is clear: a border wall would be an absolute waste of taxpayer money. pic.twitter.com/CQfy3sZSqB — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 31, 2018

Harris has now copied from Trump on "no tax on tips" and from assorted communists from the past by floating a proposal for price controls.

Next up is Harris' pivot to "build the wall" (Trump could basically sue her campaign for copyright infringement at this point):

JUST IN: Kamala Harris has pledged to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border — a project she once opposed and called "un-American" during the Trump administration, per Axios. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) August 27, 2024

Via Axios:

If she's elected president, Kamala Harris pledges to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border — a project she once opposed and called "un-American" during the Trump administration. Why it matters: It's the latest example of Harris flip-flopping on her past liberal positions such as supporting Medicare for All and banning fracking — proposals that aides say she now is against.

In fairness to Harris, she hasn't personally come out and said any of this herself because that would require doing interviews and press conferences, but just in case she's serious, the Democrat nominee is being reminded that she could "build the wall" right now:

Kamala Harris supports a border wall..rotting in a lot pic.twitter.com/8FtVEqIjTn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 28, 2024

More border wall Kamala Harris supports! https://t.co/5OjsaN3wFg — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 28, 2024

If only Vice President and "border czar" Harris were in a position to do anything about it right now!

She could start construction today with the materials they’re letting sit around. But she won’t https://t.co/csEOJgOyf9 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 28, 2024

Harris won't and she wouldn't if elected. A Harris administration would be like the Biden years but likely worse on the border and probably everything else.