'Pathological'! ANOTHER Example of Tim Walz Getting Busted for Lying Has Surfaced (Here's the Letter)

Doug P.  |  4:45 PM on August 24, 2024

Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz has been caught lying about a number of things, and a letter from 2006 to Walz from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce is now making the rounds showing this has been a pattern for quite a while: 

Advertisement

What else has this guy lied about?

From the Free Beacon:

When Tim Walz launched his 2006 campaign for Congress in rural Minnesota, he boasted in his public biography that in 1993, he "was named the Outstanding Young Nebraskan by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce for his service in the education, military, and small business communities." That was not true.

It was a small lie about a minor honor, but for Walz it was part of a pattern of deceit and embellishment that helped pave the way from high school teacher to Congress to the Minnesota governor's mansion and now, should the Democrats win in November, to the vice presidency.

It seems like Walz's "small lies" and even bigger ones just keep piling up. 

Not unlike Joe Biden, it appears that Walz even has lied about things that there was really no particular reason to lie about.

Walz is a liar, but in a very joyful way!

Yep, that's the word!

