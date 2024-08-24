'Pathological'! ANOTHER Example of Tim Walz Getting Busted for Lying Has Surfaced (Here's the Letter)

Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz has been caught lying about a number of things, and a letter from 2006 to Walz from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce is now making the rounds showing this has been a pattern for quite a while:

Advertisement

WOW.



The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce had to write a letter to Tim Walz’s Congressional campaign to remove an award he never received from them.



Going on to clarify that the Chamber had endorsed his opponent.



Is there anything Tim Walz hasn’t lied about? pic.twitter.com/oVuu0hYIT8 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 24, 2024

What else has this guy lied about?

At this point the American voters should be wondering if Tim Walz is even his name. https://t.co/QES2Y2Vqpd — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 24, 2024

From the Free Beacon:

When Tim Walz launched his 2006 campaign for Congress in rural Minnesota, he boasted in his public biography that in 1993, he "was named the Outstanding Young Nebraskan by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce for his service in the education, military, and small business communities." That was not true. It was a small lie about a minor honor, but for Walz it was part of a pattern of deceit and embellishment that helped pave the way from high school teacher to Congress to the Minnesota governor's mansion and now, should the Democrats win in November, to the vice presidency.

It seems like Walz's "small lies" and even bigger ones just keep piling up.

What a dumb thing to lie about, Tim Walz is a serial liar. — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) August 24, 2024

Not unlike Joe Biden, it appears that Walz even has lied about things that there was really no particular reason to lie about.

This dude would lie about what he ate for lunch just for sport. https://t.co/pnujVFfbUM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 24, 2024

Walz is a liar, but in a very joyful way!

Yep, that's the word!