Forget Kamala's Speech, John Stossel Has EVERYTHING You Need to Know About Harris Right Here

At tonight's final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Kamala Harris will accept the Democrat nomination for president. Harris received a grand total of zero votes during the primary process because she dropped out.

However, if you're not really up for enduring the Harris speech which will no doubt fail to mention anything based in reality, John Stossel has you covered when it comes to understanding the real Kamala that will not be talked about in her speech.

Glenn Beck spotted the video that's more important than whatever Harris says on stage tonight:

The REAL Kamala Harris that the DNC is trying to hide is nothing you'll hear about tonight.

Watch:

.@KamalaHarris is about to speak at the Democratic Convention.



She tries to make her big-government plans sound so effective.



But her ACTUAL track record? Not so effective: pic.twitter.com/3MIuVsRiCQ — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) August 22, 2024

During Harris' convention speech she will literally lie about all of her policy positions.

Believe what Kamala has done and said for the last 40 years, NOT what her propaganda Team pretends is her “new” yet camouflaged policy in the last 4 days. — MerryO (@MerMadrigal) August 23, 2024

Ditto for "coach Tim" or whatever they're trying to brand him as today.

Tomorrow Harris will finally sit down for a challenging interview. Just kidding!