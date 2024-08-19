Impeachment Inquiry Report Reveals How Much $$$ the Bidens Made Peddling Influence Since 2014

In about five months, Joe Biden will officially be out as president, though it's become clear for a long time that he hasn't been the person calling the shots at the White House.

For most of his time in office, the House Republicans have been investigating the Biden family's influence peddling operation, and now that Joe's almost out of office, the Impeachment Inquiry has found some impeachable stuff.

Fox News summed up the report this morning:

House GOP report- Biden family received $27 million from foreign individuals and entities pic.twitter.com/OA16BJl4qX — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 19, 2024

The House Oversight Committee's report details Biden's impeachable offenses. A life in "public service" sure can be lucrative:

🚨 JOE BIDEN HAS COMMITTED IMPEACHABLE OFFENSES🚨



Today, we are releasing our report on the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, finding he committed impeachable offenses.



The evidence produced by our impeachment inquiry is the strongest case for impeachment of a sitting… pic.twitter.com/4PHYqjqEnO — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 19, 2024

Here's that full post:

Today, we are releasing our report on the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, finding he committed impeachable offenses. The evidence produced by our impeachment inquiry is the strongest case for impeachment of a sitting president the House of Representatives has ever investigated. Americans now know Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ the Bidens sold around the world to enrich the Biden family, and Joe Biden knew of, benefitted from, and participated in his family’s influence peddling schemes. Our report details evidence to establish President Biden abused his office and violated his oaths of office as Vice President by engaging in a conspiracy to peddle influence to enrich his family. Then as President, Joe Biden and the Biden-Harris Administration obstructed the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry and the criminal investigation of President Biden’s son. Read our full report here.

It's very likely that prominent Democrats held things like this over Biden's head as a not-so-subtle way to nudge him into agreeing to drop his reelection bid.

What did Kamala know?



And when did she know it? https://t.co/7oWl91sW8o — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 19, 2024

Harris has been busy trying to distance herself from all things Biden so we can add this one to the list.

The evidence has become clear of the influence peddling associated with the Biden family. Remember in 2020 when we were told basically that there was nothing to see here, it’s just foreign misinformation? https://t.co/ofV0FzEw2Q — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) August 19, 2024

We were told it was a Russian disinformation campaign, much like Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents -- a story that turned out to be 100 percent true.

Impeach him and more importantly criminally charge him https://t.co/qQgBTSMzTZ — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) August 19, 2024

We're not going to hold our breath waiting for that to happen.