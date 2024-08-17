Political Commentator Gets Absolutely DESTROYED for Poll Saying X is a 'Tool for...
Brian Stelter Stomps on a Ratio Rake in Rush to Defend Kamala Harris From Jeanine Pirro

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on August 17, 2024
meme

Everybody's aware that Democrat nominee Kamala Harris has been delivering scripted speeches that she reads off a teleprompter that have been written by her staff and assorted socialists and communists throughout history. 

Yesterday, Fox News' Jeanine Pirro merely pointed out the obvious with these two questions: 

Those are fair questions, but Brian Stelter, former CNN "Reliable Sources" host who often chatted with unreliable sources, responded to Pirro this way: 

Seriously? Harris is hidden in plain sight and for the most part so is her neighborly socialist running mate Tim Walz.

Actual journalism among mainstream outlets and alleged "reporters" is dead, buried and almost forgotten.

Many journo types would prefer to continue being dopes and dupes.

Harris hasn't yet even agreed to an interview for which she'd get nothing but softball questions (i.e. a Colbert or Kimmel sit-down).

We kind of hope they're paying him because it'd be sad if he's doing all that for free.

Watching many in the media insist on continuing to run cover for Harris even after she rubs their noses in dirt for weeks on end is... not surprising but nevertheless still somewhat amazing to watch.

So far this is the closest Harris has come to a sit-down interview:

The media might look at that and say, "see, she DOES get out and talk to people."

