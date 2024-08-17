Brian Stelter Stomps on a Ratio Rake in Rush to Defend Kamala Harris From Jeanine Pirro

Everybody's aware that Democrat nominee Kamala Harris has been delivering scripted speeches that she reads off a teleprompter that have been written by her staff and assorted socialists and communists throughout history.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Fox News' Jeanine Pirro merely pointed out the obvious with these two questions:

What is Kamala so afraid of?? Why is she being hidden? pic.twitter.com/2DDHpBVa7k — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 16, 2024

Those are fair questions, but Brian Stelter, former CNN "Reliable Sources" host who often chatted with unreliable sources, responded to Pirro this way:

Pirro said Harris was "being hidden" two hours after Harris gave a nationally televised speech full of economic proposals https://t.co/Q5flOL2IPM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 16, 2024

Seriously? Harris is hidden in plain sight and for the most part so is her neighborly socialist running mate Tim Walz.

She means hidden from taking substantive questions for four weeks since becoming the nominee.



You know this, of course.



Enjoy the ratio. https://t.co/XnSrv8jRQX — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 17, 2024

This is why journalism is dead. https://t.co/B7Q9zPWRsp — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) August 17, 2024

Actual journalism among mainstream outlets and alleged "reporters" is dead, buried and almost forgotten.

Don’t be a dope.



She is hiding FROM ANSWERING ANY QUESTIONS. https://t.co/j2Pi5J3iIp — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) August 17, 2024

Many journo types would prefer to continue being dopes and dupes.

Hiding behind a Teleprompter & from tough questions. https://t.co/UOAdRdcK0O — Robert The Bruce (@GerkenB) August 17, 2024

Harris hasn't yet even agreed to an interview for which she'd get nothing but softball questions (i.e. a Colbert or Kimmel sit-down).

Brian is the campaign at least paying you to debase yourself this way — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 16, 2024

We kind of hope they're paying him because it'd be sad if he's doing all that for free.

How many questions did she answer at this event? Or in the 26 days since she’s been the candidate



0. — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 17, 2024

A pre-rehearsed teleprompter speech?



Would you say that about a commercial, too?



You know we’re talking about access and pushback.



Brian, try this time around to do your job. https://t.co/5GxYFESc57 — Tandy (@dantypo) August 16, 2024

Watching many in the media insist on continuing to run cover for Harris even after she rubs their noses in dirt for weeks on end is... not surprising but nevertheless still somewhat amazing to watch.

So far this is the closest Harris has come to a sit-down interview:

Gov. Walz: When I was a football coach, we went from a team that was winless to becoming state champions. We built culture. People wanted to be a part of it



Vice President Harris: That's how I feel about our campaign. Our campaign is the underdog campaign. But when we can remind… pic.twitter.com/u44AsdckGu — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 17, 2024

The media might look at that and say, "see, she DOES get out and talk to people."