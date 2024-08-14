Harris Spox Tries and Fails to Defend Kamala's Media Dodging (Not Even CNN Bought This BS)

Karine Jean-Pierre Says President Biden Supports Donald Trump's 'No Tax on Tips'
Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on August 14, 2024
Screenshotted meme

Kamala Harris has now gone more than three weeks without talking to the press and will keep doing it as long as the media continues to churn out the puff pieces and doesn't call her out for all the sudden flip-flops: 

Vice President Kamala Harris has gone 24 days as of Wednesday without holding a formal press conference or sit-down interview since becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. 

Harris became the de facto nominee after President Biden endorsed her on July 21 when he dropped out of the race, and she has since officially clinched the nomination. While she has been busy on the campaign trail, spoken at various events, and given informal remarks to reporters at various points, she hasn’t done a formal press conference or wide-ranging interview in the three-plus weeks that have followed. 

Harris briefly talked to reporters traveling with her in Michigan on Thursday. Speaking for just over a minute

A spokesperson for the Harris campaign tried to spin the Dem candidate's lack of access, and you know it's not good when even Jim Acosta wasn't buying the excuses: 

"We're gonna have a sit-down interview before the end of the month." You'll notice that he didn't say which month.

There simply is no acceptable way to spin a presidential candidate who has been refusing to answer questions for weeks, but the Team Harris isn't going to stop trying. 

What Acosta means is that the press is having trouble making excuses for Harris, but that tone will go back to being a fully friendly one after the Dem candidate does just one softball interview.

They're busy trying to untie Harris from the very policies she's supported these last few years. Good luck!

With under three months to go the Dems are playing a frantic game of "run out the clock so as many people as possible don't see who Harris and Walz really are.

