D'OH! KJP Tied Kamala Harris to the Sinking 'SS Bidenomics' (What a Gift to the Trump Campaign!)

Doug P.  |  4:17 PM on August 12, 2024

On the issue of the U.S. economy, Donald Trump has a big lead over Kamala Harris, which perhaps is why the Dem nominee's first announced economic policy was lifted from Trump: No tax on tips.

"Bidenomics" has been a massive failure, and Americans know it because they feel it every single day

On the economy, by 2-to-1, Americans think they will be better off financially under Trump. That’s largely driven by the 79% of Republicans who believe their economic fortunes will improve if Trump takes the White House. Just 48% of Democrats believe they will be better off if Harris wins, compared with 42% who say it makes no difference. As for independents, 31% think they will be better financially if Trump wins, 10% if Harris wins and 54% don’t think it matters. 

The results offer an opportunity for both sides to convince independents they have better economic policies. 

How many more of Trump's economic policies Team Harris rips off remains to be seen, but Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn't do Kamala any favors today by reminding everybody who has been a co-captain of the sinking USS Bidenomics:

Yikes! Was Jean-Pierre trying to help Harris there or give her a kick in the teeth? 

They're already on it!

The Trump campaign should also have an ad about Harris stealing his policies because "Bidenomics" has been such a disaster for working people and many others. 

The media will continue to try and absolve Harris of any and all responsibility for what happened during Biden's years, but she can't escape it (Harris cast the tiebreaking votes for a couple of Biden's signature and inflation-worsening pieces of legislation).

Harris wants it both ways: To run on this recent experience, all while trying to convince everybody she's got the solutions to the problems she helped create. We don't usually credit KJP for being honest but at least this time she's 100 percent correct, much to the chagrin of the Harris campaign. 

