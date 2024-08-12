Imagine How Fawning TIME's Cover/Story Would Have Been if Harris Hadn't Refused to Be Interviewed

Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) know full well that everybody's already been "introduced" to Kamala Harris. The Harris we've been introduced to is a far-Left Democrat who was at one time the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate who then became Joe Biden's VP and "border czar" who stood there watching while people streamed into the country illegally by the tens of millions.

In other words, we already know who Kamala Harris is, which is why the lib media, in this case TIME Magazine, think she needs to be "reintroduced" so we can meet somebody she isn't and never will be:

That article features many quotes from Democrats doing their best gaslighting about how great Harris would be as president, but keep in mind these are the same lefties who earlier this year were telling us Biden's sharp as a tack and totally up to the job.

TIME's Harris puff piece also includes this near the end:

But Harris’ moment also comes after eight years of transformation and triumph for American women. After Clinton’s stinging defeat in 2016, women flooded the streets in the largest protest march in U.S. history, then formed a massive grassroots electoral movement that helped Democrats overperform in most elections since. #MeToo reshaped the culture; Dobbs reshaped the electorate. Mass enthusiasm for a woman is nothing new: Harris’ run comes just a year after the blockbuster summer of Barbie, Beyoncé, and Swift. This time around, there is less hand-wringing over whether a woman is electable. “The attack lines from the Republicans are going to be on race and gender, and those are going to work to her advantage,” says Ashley Etienne, a former communications director for the Vice President. “All that was baggage is now an asset.”

Do you what else won't be "baggage" for Harris? Her campaign's refusal (so far) to allow Harris to do a press conference or any serious sit-down interviews. Why do they know that might not be a problem, at least as far as the tone of media coverage goes? Because Harris can ignore the press and still get fawning coverage.

The above TIME Mag article is a prime example:

Kamala Harris REFUSED TO BE INTERVIEWED by Time Magazine — and yet they still gave her this fawning cover. pic.twitter.com/YUt6b20OPj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 12, 2024

Considering how eager much of the rest of the media is to carry water for the Harris campaign, don't expect Kamala to be doing any hard-hitting interviews any time soon.