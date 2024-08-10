'Devastating'! Kamala Harris Given Prominent Speaking Time During... Trump Rallies

Ever since becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee, VP Kamala Harris has been doing some serious flip-flopping on major issues because her campaign would be doomed in Midwest swing states if she said what she really believes. For example, Harris was for banning fracking before she was against it.

But for some in the media, that sort of flip-flopping is being reported as "recalibrating":

Kamala Harris went from saying: “There’s no question, I’m in favor of banning fracking” to pretending to support fracking to compete in PA and CNN just hand-waved it away as “Harris recalibrates.”



Rank dishonesty. pic.twitter.com/7UzLy40LW8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 9, 2024

Harris has "recalibrated" so much that's it's important to remind everybody what she's trying to hide from (with plenty of media assistance of course).

At Trump rallies, Harris is being given plenty of speaking time and it's a wonderful bipartisan gesture on the part of the Republican nominee:

SAVAGE: President Trump plays a compilation of Kamala's radical policies — in her own words — at his rally in Bozeman, Montana



🔥 pic.twitter.com/4QxU4nYYDA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 10, 2024

Keep playing that (and more) over and over!

Wow. Let’s play this in Pennsylvania now! — Richard A. Caster ✊🏻 (@RichardCaster) August 10, 2024

I assume this will be a TV ad, digital ad, etc in battleground states soon. It’s devastating. https://t.co/QEvwvGdCKj — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) August 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Harris is really hoping nobody knows what her job was for these last nearly four years:

Kamala admits her border policies are broken. But don’t worry, she will fix them😂🤣pic.twitter.com/abzk3rr1Z1 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 10, 2024

Unreal.