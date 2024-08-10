In a Case of 'What's Actually Weird' a Must-See Video Clip of Democratic...
Back to School Riots: Students for Justice in Palestine Instruct Chapters to Plan...
Photo ID Requirements Are Racist, Oppressive and Wrong... Unless It's for Entry to...
CNN Cut Short Interview With Tim Walz's Ex Unit Commander Because of 'Technical...
VIP: Walz's Legalization of Infanticide Disqualifies Him From Being a 'Folksy Father Figur...
Barbra Streisand Proves She Has ZERO Self-Awareness With Post About Trump and Media...
The Left's Low Opinion of Women (Who Vote Republican)
This Is ADORABLE: UK Police Commissioner Says They'll Extradite, Jail Americans for Social...
Since Nothing Matters, a Man Wins the Women's Boxing Gold Medal
WATCH: Tim Walz, the Left's Surrogate Daddy, Cruelly Downplays Learning Loss His School...
Time for Another Supercut: Tom Elliott DESTROYS the Media on Walz Versus Vance...
Newsweek Says Trump (Who Was Shot Less Than a Month Ago) Is Becoming...
Here's Nancy Pelosi Praising Tim Walz's 'Service on the Battlefield' (He Didn't Correct...
Anita Dunn Gives Her Version of Why Biden Was Ousted, Claps Back at...

'Devastating'! Kamala Harris Given Prominent Speaking Time During... Trump Rallies

Doug P.  |  11:16 AM on August 10, 2024
Twitchy

Ever since becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee, VP Kamala Harris has been doing some serious flip-flopping on major issues because her campaign would be doomed in Midwest swing states if she said what she really believes. For example, Harris was for banning fracking before she was against it.

Advertisement

But for some in the media, that sort of flip-flopping is being reported as "recalibrating":

Harris has "recalibrated" so much that's it's important to remind everybody what she's trying to hide from (with plenty of media assistance of course). 

At Trump rallies, Harris is being given plenty of speaking time and it's a wonderful bipartisan gesture on the part of the Republican nominee:

Keep playing that (and more) over and over!

Recommended

CNN Cut Short Interview With Tim Walz's Ex Unit Commander Because of 'Technical Difficulties'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Harris is really hoping nobody knows what her job was for these last nearly four years:

Unreal.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Cut Short Interview With Tim Walz's Ex Unit Commander Because of 'Technical Difficulties'
Doug P.
Back to School Riots: Students for Justice in Palestine Instruct Chapters to Plan Events for October 7
Amy Curtis
Barbra Streisand Proves She Has ZERO Self-Awareness With Post About Trump and Media Questions
ArtistAngie
This Is ADORABLE: UK Police Commissioner Says They'll Extradite, Jail Americans for Social Media Posts
Amy Curtis
Photo ID Requirements Are Racist, Oppressive and Wrong... Unless It's for Entry to a Kamala Harris Rally
Doug P.
'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala Harris' Empty Head
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Cut Short Interview With Tim Walz's Ex Unit Commander Because of 'Technical Difficulties' Doug P.
Advertisement