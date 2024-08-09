Team Trump Posts 2.5 Minutes' Worth of Kamala Harris Explaining 'Why They're Hiding Her'

Old C-SPAN Chyron Raises NEW Questions about Tim Walz's Military Service
Doug P.  |  2:50 PM on August 09, 2024
Meme

Since becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee after her party showed Joe Biden the door, VP Kamala Harris has taken a total of about one and a half minutes' worth of questions. The rest of Harris' remarks have been scripted and delivered with the help of a teleprompter. There have been no press conferences or serious sit-down interviews -- not even with Dem friendlies such as lib late-night hosts. 

Because the Harris campaign isn't letting their candidate do any talking (there aren't even any policy points on her website, just donation links), the Trump campaign is helping shine a light on their opponent to remind voters of what they're missing. 

Watch: 

OOF.

Imagine how Biden feels having been pushed out the door in favor of this.

For some reason the Harris campaign doesn't seem to think "Kamala free to be herself" would be a good strategy.

Harris helps keeps your mind unburdened by what has been.

