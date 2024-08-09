Team Trump Posts 2.5 Minutes' Worth of Kamala Harris Explaining 'Why They're Hiding Her'

Since becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee after her party showed Joe Biden the door, VP Kamala Harris has taken a total of about one and a half minutes' worth of questions. The rest of Harris' remarks have been scripted and delivered with the help of a teleprompter. There have been no press conferences or serious sit-down interviews -- not even with Dem friendlies such as lib late-night hosts.

Because the Harris campaign isn't letting their candidate do any talking (there aren't even any policy points on her website, just donation links), the Trump campaign is helping shine a light on their opponent to remind voters of what they're missing.

Watch:

Team Trump releases a brutal montage of Kamala Harris without her script



This is why they're hiding her pic.twitter.com/viVVRkTcL9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 9, 2024

If you’re wondering why they have kept Kamala Harris on a teleprompter and avoided all voter and media interactions for the first 19 days of her campaign, this is why. Watch it: pic.twitter.com/fijmvI7n7K — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 9, 2024

OOF.

Well that's just good old fashioned fun — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 9, 2024

Imagine how Biden feels having been pushed out the door in favor of this.

Joe in his current state is still smarter than Kamala https://t.co/WGGLoOzbub — MoJo (@Tennessee_Mojo) August 9, 2024

For some reason the Harris campaign doesn't seem to think "Kamala free to be herself" would be a good strategy.

She hurts my brain 😭 — Sheri Baker (@SheriBaker) August 9, 2024

Harris helps keeps your mind unburdened by what has been.