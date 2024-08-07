WATCH: Charlie Sykes Admits They're LYING to You About Tim Walz Being a...
Hot Take Du Jour: Trump's Never Faced an Opponent With Kamala Harris' Raw...
Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist and Liberal...
Kamala Harris' Choice of Folksy Midwest Moderate Tim Walz Wins Praise From Dem...
Tim Walz's 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Golden Rule Collapses Under the Weight...
JUST HOOK IT TO OUR VEINS: Based Trump Promises YUGE Educational Reforms When...
WHY DO THEY SUCK AT THIS? Harris and Emhoff Stage Fake Phone Calls...
BBC Jouno Says England Needs to Think Seriously About Responding to Elon Musk
And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on...
Algeria Blames ‘Zionist Lobby’ for Imane Kelif Backlash
Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and...
Flashback: Here’s Gov. Tim Walz ‘Fixing’ Minnesota’s Flag
Tim Walz Is Kamala Harris' First Big Policy Decision, and It's a BAD...
British Prosecutor Suggests Extraditing Anti-Migrant Social Media Influencers

JD Vance Delivers Another Master Class in Shutting Down Journos Pushing Dem Talking Points

Doug P.  |  12:17 PM on August 07, 2024
gif

This might come as a shock to the Democrat candidates (and the guy who currently holds the title of US President), but there are people in the race who are sitting for interviews and holding press conferences.

Advertisement

Trump running-mate JD Vance had a presser in Michigan and it didn't take long for a reporter to push Dem talking points disguised as questions. That turned out to be a bad idea, and Vance dropped the mic on an MSDNC journo: 

That's how it's done!

The next several weeks should be fun.

Other Republicans take note!

If the Democrat candidates ever decide to answer any questions whatsoever they won't have to worry about the media trying to trip them up.

We won't be surprised if Vance took more questions just today than Harris will over the next three full months.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist and Liberal Heads Explode
ArtistAngie
WATCH: Charlie Sykes Admits They're LYING to You About Tim Walz Being a Moderate on Morning Joe
Amy Curtis
Hot Take Du Jour: Trump's Never Faced an Opponent With Kamala Harris' Raw Talent
Doug P.
Tim Walz's 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Golden Rule Collapses Under the Weight of Its Own BS
Doug P.
JUST HOOK IT TO OUR VEINS: Based Trump Promises YUGE Educational Reforms When Elected
Grateful Calvin
AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the Embarrassing Receipts
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist and Liberal Heads Explode ArtistAngie
Advertisement