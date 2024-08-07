JD Vance Delivers Another Master Class in Shutting Down Journos Pushing Dem Talking Points

This might come as a shock to the Democrat candidates (and the guy who currently holds the title of US President), but there are people in the race who are sitting for interviews and holding press conferences.

Trump running-mate JD Vance had a presser in Michigan and it didn't take long for a reporter to push Dem talking points disguised as questions. That turned out to be a bad idea, and Vance dropped the mic on an MSDNC journo:

J.D. Vance SHUTS DOWN an MSNBC reporter for asking a misleading question:



"You should take a little less DNC talking points when you ask your questions and ask a real question." pic.twitter.com/Y7XSAnCfnf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2024

That's how it's done!

The next several weeks should be fun.

Other Republicans take note!

This is a prime example of the golden rule.



If the Democrat candidates ever decide to answer any questions whatsoever they won't have to worry about the media trying to trip them up.

We won't be surprised if Vance took more questions just today than Harris will over the next three full months.