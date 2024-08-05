Let's Highlight Kamala Harris Glorifying Wokeness to Show What 'Makes Her Look Deranged'

Vice President (or maybe "kinda acting president" might be more accurate) is running away fast from her role as "border czar," but will she still fully embrace "wokeness"? If Harris ever does any serious interviews of press conferences maybe we'll find out.

For now, we'll just have to go by Harris' past comments, like this one that's making the rounds and helps sum up why Kamala's campaign is, for now anyway, keeping her away from situations like this. Watch:

Kamala Harris: "We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke." pic.twitter.com/ueVP2hpSup — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 5, 2024

"The Joker" might advise Harris to take it down a notch:

The laughing when no one else is laughing. https://t.co/TgdnTk3YG1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 5, 2024

Kamala Harris always laughs at her own jokes — but nobody else is laughing. It makes her look deranged. https://t.co/MBoGRlBFg7 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 5, 2024

How long can the Harris campaign keep her from interviews or pressers? Place your bets!

Her nervous laughter is one of the most annoying things about her. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 5, 2024

And literally nobody else was laughing.

Even the lady on the right doesnt find it Kackling Harris to be funny pic.twitter.com/Erm6tJTYBX — The Informant (@PureBloodNPC123) August 5, 2024

We have yet another clip that should be in a Trump ad in swing states:

Stay on that course, Kamala!