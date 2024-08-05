Let's Highlight Kamala Harris Glorifying Wokeness to Show What 'Makes Her Look Deranged'

2022 Kamala Harris Book Shows Exactly What the BIDEN Team Thought of Her...
Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on August 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

Vice President (or maybe "kinda acting president" might be more accurate) is running away fast from her role as "border czar," but will she still fully embrace "wokeness"? If Harris ever does any serious interviews of press conferences maybe we'll find out. 

For now, we'll just have to go by Harris' past comments, like this one that's making the rounds and helps sum up why Kamala's campaign is, for now anyway, keeping her away from situations like this. Watch:  

"The Joker" might advise Harris to take it down a notch: 

How long can the Harris campaign keep her from interviews or pressers? Place your bets!

And literally nobody else was laughing.

We have yet another clip that should be in a Trump ad in swing states:

Stay on that course, Kamala!

