Byron York Makes NY Times' Trump, Strzok and Page Headline MUCH More Accurate

As we told you earlier, thanks to a Friday night news dump we learned that the Biden administration is paying former FBI personnel Peter Strzok and Lisa Page more than $2 million in a "settlement" -- and we use that word accompanied by exaggerated finger quotes:

Advertisement

The Justice Department settled a lawsuit on Friday with two former F.B.I. officials who had accused the Trump administration of violating their privacy by sharing their texts disparaging former President Donald J. Trump with the news media, according to court documents. As part of the settlement, the government agreed to pay the former officials, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, concluding at least some of the litigation. The amount was not disclosed in court filings, but Mr. Strzok’s law firm said he received $1.2 million.

This is the Times' headline for the story: Justice Dept. Settles Lawsuit With Former FBI Officials Targeted by Trump

Seriously?

Byron York has a headline that would have been used if the Times wanted to be completely honest about what happened that led to all this:

Wouldn’t this headline be more accurate if it said ‘Officials Who Targeted Trump’? pic.twitter.com/amyP6rU2C6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 27, 2024

That's a lot more accurate. But yes, unfortunately, being "accurate" isn't really a top priority of much of the media these days.

Yeah it seems their headline was backwards. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 27, 2024

Just a little.