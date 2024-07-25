OWNED! Drew Holden HUMILIATES Media in Receipt-Filled Thread of Their Actual Kamala Border...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Bad Week Continued After His Kamala Claim Earned a Community Note Nuking

Doug P.  |  11:07 AM on July 25, 2024
Sarah D.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy is having a heckuva a week when it comes to peddling BS that subsequently backfires. 

Earlier we told you about Murphy being angered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting many of the protesters in DC were Hamas sympathizers. Murphy then was shocked to discover that many of the protesters were Hamas sympathizers.

Try not to get whiplash during that fast one-eighty!

But Murphy also joined the Left's attempts to re-write history when it comes to Kamala Harris and the role Biden assigned her in dealing with the border. 

Community Notes for the win once again:

Murphy saying something isn't true is the first indicator that the claim in question is 100 percent factual.

He gets a lot of practice at that.

All they do is lie, and now they're getting plenty of help from the media in trying to re-write history.

