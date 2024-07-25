Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Bad Week Continued After His Kamala Claim Earned a Community Note Nuking

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy is having a heckuva a week when it comes to peddling BS that subsequently backfires.

Earlier we told you about Murphy being angered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting many of the protesters in DC were Hamas sympathizers. Murphy then was shocked to discover that many of the protesters were Hamas sympathizers.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was outraged by Netanyahu's suggestion that the protesters were Hamas sympathizers.



A few hours later, he was disturbed to find out that the protesters that he defended were actually Hamas sympathizers.



How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/XD3WHG8POR — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 25, 2024

Try not to get whiplash during that fast one-eighty!

But Murphy also joined the Left's attempts to re-write history when it comes to Kamala Harris and the role Biden assigned her in dealing with the border.

a. This isn’t true. The “Biden put Harris in charge of the border” narrative is made up.



b. Harris supported the bipartisan border security bill that would have fixed the problem. Trump killed it.



c. Border crossings are lower now than in Trump’s last non-pandemic summer. https://t.co/8jvp113yeh — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 24, 2024

Community Notes for the win once again:

Nice community note . . . pic.twitter.com/TPgDBVBhhE — Dark Oblivion 🇺🇸 (@STPCHS_Oblivion) July 25, 2024

Murphy saying something isn't true is the first indicator that the claim in question is 100 percent factual.

You all can lie and spin but you can’t change history.



Clown slow. pic.twitter.com/j3Bt2MVk9e — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 24, 2024

This is some grade-A gaslighting, Chris. I’m impressed. — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) July 24, 2024

He gets a lot of practice at that.

If you would like to read the full briefing and not this career pathological liar, POTUS briefed it on March 24th of 2021. The transcript is available on whitehouse gov https://t.co/8kJ8eM2ol8 pic.twitter.com/McQwkENrrn — Not_thatBrad_guy (@Not_beachbmBrad) July 24, 2024

All they do is lie, and now they're getting plenty of help from the media in trying to re-write history.