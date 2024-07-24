FBI Director's Answers About Trump Rally Gunman's Drone and Encryption Raise Even MORE Questions

Washington DC Preps for Mostly Peaceful Anti-Netanyahu Protests
Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Monday, former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faced bipartisan calls on her to resign, and yesterday that's exactly what happened.

A House hearing featuring testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray is so far a little less contentious, but Wray has given a few answers that are only bound to lead to even more questions.

Wray did confirm the shooter's use of a drone and encrypted messaging apps and possession of "relatively crude" explosives: 

Julie Kelly's full post:

Wray says drone recovered in Crooks' vehicle--don't know which one--and he flew it around the area (not stage Wray says) btw 3:50-4pm to "live stream" vicinity. 

Wray says investigators recovered 3 explosive devices--two in vehicle and one at home. "Relatively crude" but could be detonated remotely. 

Crooks had a transmitter with him. 

Wray says Crooks used encrypted messaging apps. J

ordan says Congress wants access to those messages. 

Adjourned for votes.

Here's video of the exchanges: 

History Has Stopped: Axios and CNN Claim That Kamala Harris Was Never Biden's 'Border Czar'
Grateful Calvin
Wray did add "we think" to some of his responses so there isn't a lot of "we know" information on display from the FBI director at today's hearing.

As usual, Wray's comments bring up more questions:

Perhaps a member of the committee will get to that issue when the hearing resumes.

The apparent ease with which the gunman gained access to the area, specifically the roof while rally-goers attempted to point him out, demands answers.

Wray said the shooter used encrypted comms so now the other question becomes who he was communicating with.

