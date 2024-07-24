FBI Director's Answers About Trump Rally Gunman's Drone and Encryption Raise Even MORE Questions

On Monday, former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faced bipartisan calls on her to resign, and yesterday that's exactly what happened.

A House hearing featuring testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray is so far a little less contentious, but Wray has given a few answers that are only bound to lead to even more questions.

Wray did confirm the shooter's use of a drone and encrypted messaging apps and possession of "relatively crude" explosives:

Wray says drone recovered in Crooks' vehicle--don't know which one--and he flew it around the area (not stage Wray says) btw 3:50-4pm to "live stream" vicinity.



Wray says investigators recovered 3 explosive devices--two in vehicle and one at home. "Relatively crude" but could be… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 24, 2024

Julie Kelly's full post:

Wray says drone recovered in Crooks' vehicle--don't know which one--and he flew it around the area (not stage Wray says) btw 3:50-4pm to "live stream" vicinity. Wray says investigators recovered 3 explosive devices--two in vehicle and one at home. "Relatively crude" but could be detonated remotely. Crooks had a transmitter with him. Wray says Crooks used encrypted messaging apps. J ordan says Congress wants access to those messages. Adjourned for votes.

Here's video of the exchanges:

FBI Director Wray says that Thomas Crooks, the attempted Trump assassin, was flying a drone about 200 yds from the stage where Trump spoke about two hours before the rally, "live streaming."



Also says FBI recovered 3 explosive devices, 2 in Crook's car and one in his home. pic.twitter.com/sT7rmuCl0H — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 24, 2024

Before a break in the hearing into the attempted assassination of President DJT, Director Wray discloses information regarding the 'shooter's' drone, bombs, remote controls, encrypted comms etc .. pic.twitter.com/NXazATTlub — wlctv.ca (@wlctv_ca) July 24, 2024

Wray did add "we think" to some of his responses so there isn't a lot of "we know" information on display from the FBI director at today's hearing.

Director Wray says Crooks' drone was in his vehicle.



Shooter was flying drone around the Butler rally area -- 200 yards away from the stage "we think," "live-streaming," "viewing footage" two hours before President Trump took the stage.



He also had several "crude" explosive… — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) July 24, 2024

As usual, Wray's comments bring up more questions:

Drones typically won't fly into geofenced high security areas, even temporary ones.



Did the USSS/DHS create a no-fly zone over the rally that day? — Probably Definitely not Stoya (@notstoya) July 24, 2024

Great question — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 24, 2024

Perhaps a member of the committee will get to that issue when the hearing resumes.

And they think people should believe a 20yr old outsmarted them all, never mind got his hands on the explosives? — MsPatriot65 (@MPatriot65) July 24, 2024

The apparent ease with which the gunman gained access to the area, specifically the roof while rally-goers attempted to point him out, demands answers.

I wonder what brand of drone Crooks used to assist in his assassination attempt on Donald Trump…



(Hint: Chinese military-affiliated DJI produces 90% of all consumer drones in the United States) https://t.co/891ua4EHLu — Rowan Saydlowski (@rsaydlowski) July 24, 2024

Wray said the shooter used encrypted comms so now the other question becomes who he was communicating with.