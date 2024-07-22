'Digital Coup'? @JoeBiden's Account Has Undergone an Overhaul (Is Joe Aware of This?)

'We Should Have That Conversation': Kamala Harris Open to Letting Criminals Like the...
Doug P.  |  5:45 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

When a message was posted to Twitter/X on President Biden's account making it clear he wouldn't be running for reelection, Democrats acted stunned. But the speed at which all things Kamala Harris have been implemented would indicate the news came as no surprise to many Democrats.

Even Biden-supporting social media accounts made some quick changes almost as if they knew what was coming:

Even Biden's own account, @JoeBiden, now has a new message at the top of the page. Does Joe know about this? 

It was nice of them to at least leave Joe's picture on there... for now. 

Sorry, Joe -- we hope it was nice while it lasted.

Jill Biden can't be very happy right now.

