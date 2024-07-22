'Digital Coup'? @JoeBiden's Account Has Undergone an Overhaul (Is Joe Aware of This?)

When a message was posted to Twitter/X on President Biden's account making it clear he wouldn't be running for reelection, Democrats acted stunned. But the speed at which all things Kamala Harris have been implemented would indicate the news came as no surprise to many Democrats.

Even Biden-supporting social media accounts made some quick changes almost as if they knew what was coming:

The “@BidenHQ” account now takes you to @KamalaHQ



Like it never existed. They just changed the username.



Of course, some of the posts don’t make sense now, but what else is new. pic.twitter.com/8ZQJWIhdwx — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) July 22, 2024

The Kamala HQ account used to be the Biden HQ account and it still has tweets saying Biden will defeat Trump. They got rid of the old man that fast and are just kind of like doing this now. https://t.co/LYH95XHFYc pic.twitter.com/q99hIEBiDO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2024

Even Biden's own account, @JoeBiden, now has a new message at the top of the page. Does Joe know about this?

Whoever runs Joe's account just updated his header to Harris For President.



The coup is complete. pic.twitter.com/dD5t8FST9i — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 22, 2024

It was nice of them to at least leave Joe's picture on there... for now.

His X intern is running the country… — Don Carter (@d1carter) July 22, 2024

LOL!!! Its over... — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 22, 2024

Sorry, Joe -- we hope it was nice while it lasted.

They have updated graphics and verbiage on shop joebiden dot com as well. https://t.co/81rurTkHGk pic.twitter.com/dTLAGNURJR — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) July 22, 2024

Jill Biden can't be very happy right now.