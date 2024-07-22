'Digital Coup'? @JoeBiden's Account Has Undergone an Overhaul (Is Joe Aware of This?)

When a message was posted to Twitter/X on President Biden's account making it clear he wouldn't be running for reelection, Democrats acted stunned. But the speed at which all things Kamala Harris have been implemented would indicate the news came as no surprise to many Democrats.
Even Biden-supporting social media accounts made some quick changes almost as if they knew what was coming:
The “@BidenHQ” account now takes you to @KamalaHQ— Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) July 22, 2024
Like it never existed. They just changed the username.
Of course, some of the posts don’t make sense now, but what else is new. pic.twitter.com/8ZQJWIhdwx
The Kamala HQ account used to be the Biden HQ account and it still has tweets saying Biden will defeat Trump. They got rid of the old man that fast and are just kind of like doing this now. https://t.co/LYH95XHFYc pic.twitter.com/q99hIEBiDO— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2024
Even Biden's own account, @JoeBiden, now has a new message at the top of the page. Does Joe know about this?
Whoever runs Joe's account just updated his header to Harris For President.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 22, 2024
The coup is complete. pic.twitter.com/dD5t8FST9i
It was nice of them to at least leave Joe's picture on there... for now.
His X intern is running the country…— Don Carter (@d1carter) July 22, 2024
LOL!!! Its over...— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 22, 2024
Digital coup https://t.co/L5Hl08xzNf— Still Boneless (@still_boneless) July 22, 2024
Sorry, Joe -- we hope it was nice while it lasted.
They have updated graphics and verbiage on shop joebiden dot com as well. https://t.co/81rurTkHGk pic.twitter.com/dTLAGNURJR— John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) July 22, 2024
Jill Biden can't be very happy right now.
