'Acceptance Is Complete': Dem Rep and Top Biden Surrogate Says It's Time to Make America Great Again

In the last few months there have been several examples of the Biden campaign taking pages from Trump's approach, but at this point they're nearly committing copyright infringement.

Here's a Biden supporter making a great pitch... for Trump:

Top Biden surrogate Rep. Joyce Beatty: “WE'RE GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” pic.twitter.com/bFO9fyAhyZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

What's also hilarious is the admission that the Biden years have taken away from America's greatness. At least she's being honest.

First they turn Biden, orange, then they attempt the rousing rally speech angle, and finally they adopt the language.

Acceptance is complete. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 18, 2024

You might also recall that after Trump visited places Biden would try something similar, except with a fraction of the excitement (if there was any at all).

These MAGA extremists are popping up where you least expect them. 😏 pic.twitter.com/ScMYYF1QFz — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) July 18, 2024

Right?

MAGA Democrats now supporting Trump?! 👀👀👀 https://t.co/WcuD9i75tL — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) July 18, 2024

In that area Biden knows what he's talking about so he'd be the one to ask.