Nancy Pelosi and Other Dems' Intervention Pushing Biden to Withdraw FAILED So Now...
'July 13th ... My Premiere': Check Out What Attempted Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks...
A DESPERATE Joy Reid Compares Biden's COVID Cold to Trump Surviving Assassination (WATCH)
98-Year-Old Nazi Fighter and WWII Veteran William Pekrul Brings the House Down at...
Gold Star Families From Abbey Gate Remind Biden Service Members Were Killed on...
NYT Correspondent Notes House Speaker Touts Law and Order, Nominates Convicted Felon

'Acceptance Is Complete': Dem Rep and Top Biden Surrogate Says It's Time to Make America Great Again

Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

In the last few months there have been several examples of the Biden campaign taking pages from Trump's approach, but at this point they're nearly committing copyright infringement.

Here's a Biden supporter making a great pitch... for Trump:

What's also hilarious is the admission that the Biden years have taken away from America's greatness. At least she's being honest.

You might also recall that after Trump visited places Biden would try something similar, except with a fraction of the excitement (if there was any at all).

Right? 

In that area Biden knows what he's talking about so he'd be the one to ask.

