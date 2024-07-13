Eco Loons Strike a Blow Against Big Oil by Vandalizing a... Tesla (Elon Musk Weighs in)

The "lower the global temperature by vandalizing stuff" crowd has apparently struck again, this time at a Tesla Center in Germany:
NOW - Climate radicals attack Tesla Center in Hamburg, Germany.pic.twitter.com/nEPXLX24K4— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 13, 2024
Take THAT, Big Oil!
Climate change activists throw paint over ELECTRIC Tesla Cybertruck in Hamburg, Germany.— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 13, 2024
The activists covered the vehicle in paint despite it being eco friendly, electric and not using any fossil fuels. pic.twitter.com/24qVAs2cXe
Once again, something tells us this lunacy doesn't have anything to do with "stopping climate change."
Climate activists attacking an electric vehicle. Sure why not.— Lost (@djdubmasterflex) July 13, 2024
Brilliant, right? And why does it seem these people don't get tackled and dragged off before they can do damage?
i’ll go ahead and state the obvious:— Viv (@battleangelviv) July 13, 2024
if you genuinely care about the climate and ensuring the future is good, you do not attack the company that is demonstrably doing the most to accelerate the adoption of EVs and clean energy. https://t.co/0OTamTK0aX
Absolutely— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024
These people are f*cking morons lol https://t.co/dfCAl3pfU1— Farzad (@farzyness) July 13, 2024
💯— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024
Those are the same kinds of radicals who try to destroy priceless works of art in museums in their question to lower the global temperature one degree.
They hate electric vehicles now?— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 13, 2024
What do this climate cultists want?
There's of course no logic attached to what these crazies do until you remember what it's really all about:
It was never about oil or climate. https://t.co/wGWmoa4dyD— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 13, 2024
That is correct:
July 13, 2024
Exactly.
