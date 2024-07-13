Flashback Video Torpedoes TWO of the Dem/Media's Favorite Narratives About Biden
Eco Loons Strike a Blow Against Big Oil by Vandalizing a... Tesla (Elon Musk Weighs in)

Doug P.  |  1:42 PM on July 13, 2024
Twitchy

The "lower the global temperature by vandalizing stuff" crowd has apparently struck again, this time at a Tesla Center in Germany:

Take THAT, Big Oil!

Once again, something tells us this lunacy doesn't have anything to do with "stopping climate change."

Brilliant, right? And why does it seem these people don't get tackled and dragged off before they can do damage?

Those are the same kinds of radicals who try to destroy priceless works of art in museums in their question to lower the global temperature one degree.

There's of course no logic attached to what these crazies do until you remember what it's really all about:

That is correct:

Exactly.

