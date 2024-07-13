Incapable of Letting it Go, Serena Williams Rudely Calls Out Harrison Butker at...
Flashback Video Torpedoes TWO of the Dem/Media's Favorite Narratives About Biden

Doug P.  |  3:16 PM on July 13, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

After the Biden/Trump debate last month that was a train wreck for the incumbent president, the initial media spin was to portray the Democrat as a truth teller while helping the Left paint Trump as some sort of serial liar. This was laughable a couple weeks ago and it's laughable now: 

Oh puh-leeze!

Of the three words in describing Biden as an "incoherent truth-teller," only one of them is accurate, and it's the first one.

There's a great video reminder about Biden making the rounds, and it's some fitting Saturday afternoon viewing. Watch:

Biden wasn't a "truth-teller" then, and he's not a truth-teller now. In his 50-year political career Biden might hold the all-time record for lies. 

There's another excuse that Democrats and media often make for Biden, and it's something that's not apparent in older clips of this president. 

Right? And it's not a cold or jetlag either. 

The media also tried to help keep the truth about Biden buried until the debate made it too obvious to keep ignoring and gaslighting about via the "cheap fakes" BS.

