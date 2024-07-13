Flashback Video Torpedoes TWO of the Dem/Media's Favorite Narratives About Biden

After the Biden/Trump debate last month that was a train wreck for the incumbent president, the initial media spin was to portray the Democrat as a truth teller while helping the Left paint Trump as some sort of serial liar. This was laughable a couple weeks ago and it's laughable now:

In a debate between a confident liar and an incoherent truth-teller, the liar wins every time. pic.twitter.com/qbBHsgLkvh — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 30, 2024

Oh puh-leeze!

Of the three words in describing Biden as an "incoherent truth-teller," only one of them is accurate, and it's the first one.

There's a great video reminder about Biden making the rounds, and it's some fitting Saturday afternoon viewing. Watch:

Please always remember that Joe Biden is an honest man of good character…

😂😡🤮 pic.twitter.com/i3nvS7CXx8 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) July 12, 2024

Biden wasn't a "truth-teller" then, and he's not a truth-teller now. In his 50-year political career Biden might hold the all-time record for lies.

There's another excuse that Democrats and media often make for Biden, and it's something that's not apparent in older clips of this president.

Anyone telling you Biden’s lies and gaffes are because of a stutter needs to see this. pic.twitter.com/8HhXirRAhl — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 13, 2024

What happened to the stutter? 🤔 — There Is No Spoon 🇺🇲 🇮🇱 (@javastorm) July 12, 2024

Right? And it's not a cold or jetlag either.

I love this clip https://t.co/30AtaJF0Ux — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 13, 2024

He has always been a liar. Difference is now the media no longer tells the truth. https://t.co/5wrc4SpbeT — Beloved Sparrow (@jbg965) July 13, 2024

The media also tried to help keep the truth about Biden buried until the debate made it too obvious to keep ignoring and gaslighting about via the "cheap fakes" BS.