WH Transcript Cleans Up Biden's Press Conference Remark about 'Vice President Trump'

After a previous event yesterday where President Biden introduced Ukraine President Zelenskyy as "President Putin" before correcting himself, Biden had a press conference featuring questions from some reporters who were selected in advance. At that point it happened again. The "it" being using the wrong name for the person Biden was referring to:

Biden: "Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn't think she's not qualified to be president, so we'll start there." pic.twitter.com/ib4WwC27pR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 11, 2024

The White House transcript person might be getting combat pay since Biden took office, and this particular misstep has been corrected:

That kind of correction isn't rare in White House transcripts but it's nice that Biden confusing the name of his VP with the political opponent the Dems would like everybody to believe is "worse than Hitler" has been recorded for posterity!

Holy shlit. The White House edited the official transcript when Biden mixed up Trump and Kamala pic.twitter.com/tt5LaK5Wch — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 12, 2024

Earlier that day Biden introduced Zelenskyy as "President Putin" before correcting himself but compared to his debate performance many of his loyal supporters are considering the day a win overall.

The end of the transcript when Karine Jean-Pierre was trying to end the presser when Biden started doing his creepy whisper thing is also something else:

THE PRESIDENT: Okay. Thank — (Cross-talk.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: This — this ends tonight’s press conference. Thanks everybody. (Cross-talk.) This ends — this con- — this concludes — Q Sir, respectfully, earlier you misspoke in your opening answer. You referred to Vice President Harris as “Vice President Trump.” Right now, Donald Trump is using that to mock your age and your memory. How do you combat that criticism from tonight? THE PRESIDENT: Listen to him. Thank you. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: This concludes tonight’s press conference. Thank you, everybody. Thanks, everyone.

"It's time for bed, Mr. President!"