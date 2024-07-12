WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for...
BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF...
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who...
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back...
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY...
Biden Threw His Staff Under the Bus but KJP Rescued Him Anyway Last...
HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel...
Team Biden Shifts Into 'the Jerk Store Called' Overdrive to Fire Back at...
'Super Bowl for Insane People Who Follow Politics' - Ken Klippenstein
Jake Tapper Shares Text Message From Sad Longtime Biden Advisor And People Are...
Salon Writing a Piece About the Prospects of a Special Counsel Investigating Clarence...
Here's Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising 'Vice President Trump' Duri...
In 'True Gretch,' Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Recalls How Terrifying the Plot to Kidnap...

WH Transcript Cleans Up Biden's Press Conference Remark about 'Vice President Trump'

Doug P.  |  3:31 PM on July 12, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

After a previous event yesterday where President Biden introduced Ukraine President Zelenskyy as "President Putin" before correcting himself, Biden had a press conference featuring questions from some reporters who were selected in advance. At that point it happened again. The "it" being using the wrong name for the person Biden was referring to:

Advertisement

The White House transcript person might be getting combat pay since Biden took office, and this particular misstep has been corrected:

That kind of correction isn't rare in White House transcripts but it's nice that Biden confusing the name of his VP with the political opponent the Dems would like everybody to believe is "worse than Hitler" has been recorded for posterity!

Earlier that day Biden introduced Zelenskyy as "President Putin" before correcting himself but compared to his debate performance many of his loyal supporters are considering the day a win overall. 

The end of the transcript when Karine Jean-Pierre was trying to end the presser when Biden started doing his creepy whisper thing is also something else:

Recommended

WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Doug P.
Advertisement

THE PRESIDENT:  Okay.  Thank —

(Cross-talk.)

MS. JEAN-PIERRE:  This — this ends tonight’s press conference.  Thanks everybody.

(Cross-talk.)

This ends — this con- — this concludes —

Q    Sir, respectfully, earlier you misspoke in your opening answer.  You referred to Vice President Harris as “Vice President Trump.”  Right now, Donald Trump is using that to mock your age and your memory.  How do you combat that criticism from tonight?

THE PRESIDENT:  Listen to him.  Thank you.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE:  This concludes tonight’s press conference.  Thank you, everybody.  Thanks, everyone.

"It's time for bed, Mr. President!"

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Doug P.
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for in 2020 BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Sam J.
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden
Sam J.
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.
BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF Joe Stays in the Race
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics) Doug P.
Advertisement