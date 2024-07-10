Tom Elliott's Supercut Shows Panicked Dems/Media Sounding '25th Amendment' Alarm (No, Not NOW)

No Evidence of Cognitive Decline in WH's 4-Second Clip of Biden Warning About...
Doug P.  |  11:10 AM on July 10, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The presidential debate put an end to the media and many Democrats trying to dismiss and wave away videos of a feeble President Biden as "cheap fakes," and they can no longer pretend that all is well. However, there have been no cries of "25th Amendment" among the Democrats even though that's a discussion that should be taking place.

Let's flash back a few years to a time when Donald Trump was still in office. At that time there was zero evidence that the 25th Amendment should be invoked for cognitive reasons, but that certainly didn't stop Dems and the media from pushing for it. 

Grabien News' Tom Elliott has another great supercut full of hypocrisy and lunacy courtesy of the Left during the Trump years, and we'll see a sequel if Trump is elected again. Watch:

That was an amazing display of shamelessness. 

We also remember some Dems trying to get impeachment proceedings rolling the second Trump walked into the Oval Office.

Much of the media is an irredeemable dumpster fire and they'll learn no lessons from the one-eighty they've been forced to make about Biden now that they can no longer hide the reality of the situation.

