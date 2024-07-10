Tom Elliott's Supercut Shows Panicked Dems/Media Sounding '25th Amendment' Alarm (No, Not NOW)

The presidential debate put an end to the media and many Democrats trying to dismiss and wave away videos of a feeble President Biden as "cheap fakes," and they can no longer pretend that all is well. However, there have been no cries of "25th Amendment" among the Democrats even though that's a discussion that should be taking place.

Let's flash back a few years to a time when Donald Trump was still in office. At that time there was zero evidence that the 25th Amendment should be invoked for cognitive reasons, but that certainly didn't stop Dems and the media from pushing for it.

Grabien News' Tom Elliott has another great supercut full of hypocrisy and lunacy courtesy of the Left during the Trump years, and we'll see a sequel if Trump is elected again. Watch:

Flashback SUPERCUT!



Dems insist Trump be removed from office over cognitive impairment — Pt. 1 #25thAmendment pic.twitter.com/Lj6EFRdYaF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2024

That was an amazing display of shamelessness.

As you’ll see below, almost as soon as Trump was inaugurated were Democrats saying he was obviously too senile to serve. Do these same Democrats think 2024 Biden is sharper than 2017 Trump? https://t.co/OIISCoYLne — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2024

We also remember some Dems trying to get impeachment proceedings rolling the second Trump walked into the Oval Office.

Out of all the hypocrisies of the left, this may be the biggest.



From the very beginning of Trump’s presidency they argued that he was mentally unfit for office and should be removed. Every single day.



These are the same people who say they had no clue about Biden’s condition. https://t.co/5qOx754rI5 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 10, 2024

The boomerang effect is real with this one and it’s exposing the media for the hypocrites they are. — 🇺🇸 Janine Clark (@DixieChick0211) July 10, 2024

Everyone needs to watch this.



Our corporate news media is a menace to society. https://t.co/VqQoQ5Xa1c — ┈ Agent FUBAR ┈ (@AgentFUBAR) July 10, 2024

Much of the media is an irredeemable dumpster fire and they'll learn no lessons from the one-eighty they've been forced to make about Biden now that they can no longer hide the reality of the situation.