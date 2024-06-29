'Proud Conservative' Adam Kinzinger Having Second Thoughts Just Days After Endorsing Biden
Gold Star Families Rip Joe Biden a New 'You-Know-What' for Saying No Soldiers...
EVEN THE NEW YORK TIMES Thinks Biden Should Drop Out of the Race
Damage Control Fail: Barack Obama's 'Bad Debate Nights Happen' Defense of Biden's Performa...
The Supreme Court Rules on Whether the Government Can Remove Homeless Encampments
President Mean Girl Biden Called Trump a WHAT? 'Morals of an Alley Cat'...
Someone Get These Rakes Out of His Way! Biden Flops Trying to Shame...
Campaign Staff Shut Down Voter Interviews Critical of Biden at Kamala's Nevada Rally
Yikes! Time Magazine Releases BRUTAL Joe Biden Cover in Wake of Debate Disaster
The Gaffe That Ended the Debate - 'We Finally Beat Medicare'
EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. Ends TODAY!
Ana Navarro Struggles to Understand Why Joe Biden Was So Awful Last Night
Dave Portnoy Sounds a Panic Alarm about Vegetable Joe Biden and a Scary...
RECEIPTS! Townhall's John Hasson Tweets BRUTAL Thread of Dem Politicians Saying 'Biden Is...

NYT Economist Paul Krugman Says 'Inflation Looks Beaten' (If You Don't Count a Few Things)

Doug P.  |  9:44 AM on June 29, 2024
Twitchy

President Biden's dismal debate performance means, in addition to many other things, that the Left will have to ramp up the BS about how great everything's going thanks in part to "Bidenomics" to make up for what can now not be dismissed as "cheap fakes."

Advertisement

That's where New York Times' Nobel Laureate economist Paul Krugman will come in handy for Dems who are trying to drag Biden across the finish line.

"Inflation looks beaten" everybody: 

The last time you went grocery shopping did it feel like inflation was beaten? Well, in this case Krugman's declaration of defeated inflation doesn't include food... or energy... or housing: 

So, not including the things people most need to survive, inflation isn't really hitting us that hard. Biden's economic advisers will be quoting Krugman in the coming days.

Recommended

Gold Star Families Rip Joe Biden a New 'You-Know-What' for Saying No Soldiers Died on His Watch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Inflation is so "beaten" that Krugman felt no need to leave the replies open so everybody can share their happiness that the era of Bidenflation is over! Wait, that's not what happened:

When people in the White House cite "economic experts" to try and prove how great Bidenomics is going they're referring to people like Krugman.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gold Star Families Rip Joe Biden a New 'You-Know-What' for Saying No Soldiers Died on His Watch
Grateful Calvin
The Supreme Court Rules on Whether the Government Can Remove Homeless Encampments
Aaron Walker
President Mean Girl Biden Called Trump a WHAT? 'Morals of an Alley Cat' Jab Spicier Than You Think
Chad Felix Greene
EVEN THE NEW YORK TIMES Thinks Biden Should Drop Out of the Race
Aaron Walker
Yikes! Time Magazine Releases BRUTAL Joe Biden Cover in Wake of Debate Disaster
justmindy
Someone Get These Rakes Out of His Way! Biden Flops Trying to Shame Trump with Pres Hoover Jab
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gold Star Families Rip Joe Biden a New 'You-Know-What' for Saying No Soldiers Died on His Watch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement