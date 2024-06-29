NYT Economist Paul Krugman Says 'Inflation Looks Beaten' (If You Don't Count a Few Things)

President Biden's dismal debate performance means, in addition to many other things, that the Left will have to ramp up the BS about how great everything's going thanks in part to "Bidenomics" to make up for what can now not be dismissed as "cheap fakes."

Advertisement

That's where New York Times' Nobel Laureate economist Paul Krugman will come in handy for Dems who are trying to drag Biden across the finish line.

"Inflation looks beaten" everybody:

In other news, inflation looks beaten. The blip a few months ago looks like start-of-year price resets, and what’s left is lagged housing costs pic.twitter.com/OsBPCPC2vo — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 28, 2024

The last time you went grocery shopping did it feel like inflation was beaten? Well, in this case Krugman's declaration of defeated inflation doesn't include food... or energy... or housing:

So, not including the things people most need to survive, inflation isn't really hitting us that hard. Biden's economic advisers will be quoting Krugman in the coming days.

Excluding food, energy and housing.



::pause::



Why does anyone listen to this clown anymore except for giggles? https://t.co/1xo16UJWmY — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 28, 2024

Take out the three biggest expenses for most people, food, energy and housing, and whamo, inflation is whipped. #Clown https://t.co/YlrQsbOBGD — Joe (@JoeC1776) June 28, 2024

Sure, inflation is beaten IF you exclude food, energy, and housing, you know just the stuff you need to live...... https://t.co/Prt84E9wIk pic.twitter.com/d46aOYR0vd — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) June 28, 2024

Inflation is so "beaten" that Krugman felt no need to leave the replies open so everybody can share their happiness that the era of Bidenflation is over! Wait, that's not what happened:

Comments turned off by @paulkrugman

Feel free to reply and share whether or not inflation is beaten in your home. https://t.co/XunDPb5pKf pic.twitter.com/K1yX9wN9gu — The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 28, 2024

When people in the White House cite "economic experts" to try and prove how great Bidenomics is going they're referring to people like Krugman.