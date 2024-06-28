Dem Rep Assures Those Thinking Biden Can't Do the Job That 'We Have a Great Team of People to Help'

President Biden's train wreck of a debate performance last night had Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn serving up a question that millions are no doubt asking as well:
Question of the day: who is really running the country?— Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) June 28, 2024
Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna has in a way answered that question. Don't worry, America, because there's a "great team of people" doing Biden's job for him:
.@RepRoKhanna, an official Biden surrogate, says “We have a great team of people that will help govern. That is what I’m going to continue to make the case for.”— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 28, 2024
"Don't worry, the staff at the nursing home has everything under control!"
Perhaps the worst way to defend Biden that I've encountered. https://t.co/T3h0skPua8— Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 28, 2024
Vote for the team of people who will govern. That's quite the message! https://t.co/3CzTJVgZIN— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 28, 2024
Yeah, that's not how this is supposed to work.
This isn’t how the Constitution works. The commander in chief’s orders don’t run through a committee before taking effect. https://t.co/CFAL0B0t24— Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) June 28, 2024
We're not electing a team, Mr. Corporate Retreat — it's the single most powerful individual on the planet. https://t.co/hFEjWrhynA— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 28, 2024
We opened with a question from Marsha Blackburn and we'll close with an even more troubling question from Carol Roth:
So, who *really* has the nuclear codes?— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 28, 2024
Don't worry, we're sure Dr. Jill's got everything under control.
