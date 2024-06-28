Dem Rep Assures Those Thinking Biden Can't Do the Job That 'We Have a Great Team of People to Help'

President Biden's train wreck of a debate performance last night had Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn serving up a question that millions are no doubt asking as well:

Question of the day: who is really running the country? — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) June 28, 2024

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna has in a way answered that question. Don't worry, America, because there's a "great team of people" doing Biden's job for him:

.@RepRoKhanna, an official Biden surrogate, says “We have a great team of people that will help govern. That is what I’m going to continue to make the case for.” — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 28, 2024

"Don't worry, the staff at the nursing home has everything under control!"

Perhaps the worst way to defend Biden that I've encountered. https://t.co/T3h0skPua8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 28, 2024

Vote for the team of people who will govern. That's quite the message! https://t.co/3CzTJVgZIN — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 28, 2024

Yeah, that's not how this is supposed to work.

This isn’t how the Constitution works. The commander in chief’s orders don’t run through a committee before taking effect. https://t.co/CFAL0B0t24 — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) June 28, 2024

We're not electing a team, Mr. Corporate Retreat — it's the single most powerful individual on the planet. https://t.co/hFEjWrhynA — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 28, 2024

We opened with a question from Marsha Blackburn and we'll close with an even more troubling question from Carol Roth:

So, who *really* has the nuclear codes? — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 28, 2024

Don't worry, we're sure Dr. Jill's got everything under control.