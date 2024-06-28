Breaking: The Supreme Court Rules in Favor of January 6 Defendants
Dem Rep Assures Those Thinking Biden Can't Do the Job That 'We Have a Great Team of People to Help'

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on June 28, 2024
President Biden's train wreck of a debate performance last night had Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn serving up a question that millions are no doubt asking as well:

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna has in a way answered that question. Don't worry, America, because there's a "great team of people" doing Biden's job for him:

"Don't worry, the staff at the nursing home has everything under control!"

Yeah, that's not how this is supposed to work.

We opened with a question from Marsha Blackburn and we'll close with an even more troubling question from Carol Roth:

Don't worry, we're sure Dr. Jill's got everything under control.

