Dr. Fauci Tells 'The View' Dolts That He's Definitely Guilty... of Saving Lives

Former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci has a book coming out, and as a result he's making the lefty media rounds. Fauci's stops are all at places where nobody will dare question his status as "The Science™" Fauci has no interest in taking questions from anybody who was negatively or tragically affected by all the shutdowns, lockdowns and mandates he supported or the deaths, health issues or long-term educational damage they caused.

Advertisement

Fauci submitted to a brutal interview with the panel of "The View," half of whom probably still wear masks when they're alone in a car, and all we can say is that his ego survived the pandemic with flying colors:

FAUCI: "If trying to save people's lives is a crime, then I'm guilty." pic.twitter.com/6a25Eoo3pa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2024

This guy has accepted zero responsibility for all the downside of the Covid-era edicts, and that remains the most maddening aspect of this clown who is now comfortably retired on the taxpayer dime (plus whatever money he makes selling his book to sheep who actually believe what he says).

Anthony Fauci goes on The View and has the balls to say “If trying to save people’s lives is a crime, then I’m guilty”



The only lives Fauci has saved is his own.



This man belongs in prison. pic.twitter.com/D0wqElHYfH — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) June 20, 2024

With any luck the Republicans will win back control of the Senate so Rand Paul can keep pursuing this fraud.

He just loves too much. — Gregory (@gregzilla901) June 20, 2024

Fauci is Fauci’s biggest fan. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2024

Fauci has pled guilty to saving lives in the first degree.

You are not a martyr. You are an arrogant, egotistical, self righteous, unelected partisan hack masquerading as a public servant who is now $100’s of millions richer thanks to taxpayers. Just. Go. Away. https://t.co/2tT1mGLtoi — Todd Huss (@bucknut1991) June 20, 2024

Obviously Fauci has no intention of going away as long as there are vacuous media types helping fuel his hero complex.