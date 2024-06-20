Rep. Jamaal Bowman Apologizes for Calling Sexual Violence on October 7 ‘Propaganda’
VIP: Stop Listening to the Lies, Democrats Are NOT the Party for Women
CRINGE ALERT: IL Gov Pritzker Awkwardly Tries Dunking on Trump's Felony Convictions With...
TikTok Bans Jennifer Sey for Ad Protecting Women's Sports, Riley Gaines Makes It...
Ben Kamens Doubles Down on His Student Loan Forgiveness, Says He's HAPPY Government...
Joy Reid and Pramila Jayapal LAUGH IT UP Talking About Illegal Raping 13-Year-Old...
RIP: Actor Donald Sutherland, Star of 'M*A*S*H' and 'Hunger Games' Dead at 88
Lefty Prof's Attempt at Schooling David Harsanyi on Whether We're a Republic or...
Who Could Forget?! KJP Will HATE Painful, Receipt-Filled Thread of Cheap Fakes From...
Here's a New Batch of Swing State Numbers That the Biden Camp Won't...
Wait ... WHAT?! Did Fauci MEAN to Give Away Biden's 'Quid Pro Quo'...
Bro. Really? Eric Swalwell Takes Swing at MAGA Over 10 Commandments and Accidentally...
Carol Roth Explains to the Misled How Biden's 'Student Loan Forgiveness' Costs the...
HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion...

Dr. Fauci Tells 'The View' Dolts That He's Definitely Guilty... of Saving Lives

Doug P.  |  3:50 PM on June 20, 2024
Twitchy

Former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci has a book coming out, and as a result he's making the lefty media rounds. Fauci's stops are all at places where nobody will dare question his status as "The Science™" Fauci has no interest in taking questions from anybody who was negatively or tragically affected by all the shutdowns, lockdowns and mandates he supported or the deaths, health issues or long-term educational damage they caused. 

Advertisement

Fauci submitted to a brutal interview with the panel of "The View," half of whom probably still wear masks when they're alone in a car, and all we can say is that his ego survived the pandemic with flying colors: 

This guy has accepted zero responsibility for all the downside of the Covid-era edicts, and that remains the most maddening aspect of this clown who is now comfortably retired on the taxpayer dime (plus whatever money he makes selling his book to sheep who actually believe what he says). 

With any luck the Republicans will win back control of the Senate so Rand Paul can keep pursuing this fraud. 

Recommended

TikTok Bans Jennifer Sey for Ad Protecting Women's Sports, Riley Gaines Makes It Go Viral
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Fauci has pled guilty to saving lives in the first degree.

Obviously Fauci has no intention of going away as long as there are vacuous media types helping fuel his hero complex.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TikTok Bans Jennifer Sey for Ad Protecting Women's Sports, Riley Gaines Makes It Go Viral
Grateful Calvin
Lefty Prof's Attempt at Schooling David Harsanyi on Whether We're a Republic or Democracy Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
CRINGE ALERT: IL Gov Pritzker Awkwardly Tries Dunking on Trump's Felony Convictions With a Hawk
Amy Curtis
Joy Reid and Pramila Jayapal LAUGH IT UP Talking About Illegal Raping 13-Year-Old to Own the Cons (Watch)
Sam J.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Apologizes for Calling Sexual Violence on October 7 ‘Propaganda’
Brett T.
Ben Kamens Doubles Down on His Student Loan Forgiveness, Says He's HAPPY Government 'Canceled' It
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TikTok Bans Jennifer Sey for Ad Protecting Women's Sports, Riley Gaines Makes It Go Viral Grateful Calvin
Advertisement