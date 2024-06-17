Here's Proof That 'Biden's Secret Service Agents Aren't Even Safe in Joe Biden's America'

Rep. Ted Lieu Says CEO's Shouldn't Be Surprised by Trump's 'Incoherent Rants'
Doug P.  |  9:15 PM on June 17, 2024
Anchorman meme

President Biden was in California over the weekend for a fundraiser with gated community rich celebrities who have private security, and according to all of those people, everything has been great since this administration entered office. Dems and the media even try to brag about crime being down across the board.

Meanwhile, in the real world, not even members of Biden's security detail are immune to the rampant effects of the Left's pro-criminal polices:

We're guessing California Gov. Gavin Newsom might blame this one on climate change:

Here's the headline that the MSM will NOT go with:

Bingo.

From the New York Post: 

A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend while President Biden was in Los Angeles attending a star-studded fundraiser, according to local police. 

The incident occurred on Saturday at the Tustin Fields 1 residential community in Orange County at about 9:30 pm local time, the Tustin Police Department said in a statement on Monday. 

The agent was able to fire their weapon at the armed robbers, who made off with a bag belonging to the agent, police said.

The memes write themselves:

HAHAHA! Now that's funny.

