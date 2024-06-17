Here's Proof That 'Biden's Secret Service Agents Aren't Even Safe in Joe Biden's America'

President Biden was in California over the weekend for a fundraiser with gated community rich celebrities who have private security, and according to all of those people, everything has been great since this administration entered office. Dems and the media even try to brag about crime being down across the board.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the real world, not even members of Biden's security detail are immune to the rampant effects of the Left's pro-criminal polices:

BREAKING: A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend during Biden’s trip to California, police say pic.twitter.com/Ulz7N7o8tk — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) June 17, 2024

We're guessing California Gov. Gavin Newsom might blame this one on climate change:

A U.S. Secret Service employee was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, California, while President Biden was in the state for a glitzy Los Angeles fundraiser Saturday night. https://t.co/m2eaaLNg3h pic.twitter.com/xEHvYwGvXY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 17, 2024

🚨 JUST IN: A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in California during Biden’s visit this weekend



I kid you not.



You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/6lrJiNDKqh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2024

Here's the headline that the MSM will NOT go with:

Joe Biden‘s Secret Service agents aren’t even safe in Joe Biden’s America... pic.twitter.com/iFRYtwsRre — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 17, 2024

Bingo.

California is so far gone that Joe Biden’s Secret Service agents are now getting robbed at gunpoint pic.twitter.com/9JMWJPdzJL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2024

🚨BREAKING: US Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Biden trip to California.



A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, California, over the weekend. During the incident, the agent fired his government-issued weapon, is unknown if the suspect was… pic.twitter.com/sHaNRV6sdi — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 17, 2024

Secret Service confirms agent was robbed at gunpoint during Biden's California trip



NO ONE IS SAFE IN BIDEN'S AMERICA!https://t.co/EwobL4TQEb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2024

From the New York Post:

A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend while President Biden was in Los Angeles attending a star-studded fundraiser, according to local police. The incident occurred on Saturday at the Tustin Fields 1 residential community in Orange County at about 9:30 pm local time, the Tustin Police Department said in a statement on Monday. The agent was able to fire their weapon at the armed robbers, who made off with a bag belonging to the agent, police said.

The memes write themselves:

Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail after being robbed in California: https://t.co/9DXEvk0HYM pic.twitter.com/7OBfFrXxzr — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 17, 2024

HAHAHA! Now that's funny.