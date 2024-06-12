MSNBC Host's Claim WSJ's Report About Biden Feebleness Has Been Debunked Gets Debunked

Whenever President Biden stumbles, has incoherent ramblings during speeches or reads "pause" from the teleprompter, Dems and the media remind us that "behind the scenes" Biden remains sharp as a tack.

A recent Wall Street Journal story said that, not surprisingly, that's not the case and that Biden is slipping both behind the scenes and in front of cameras:

Participants in private meetings with 81-year-old President Biden say he has shown signs of slipping. The White House says he’s sharp and his critics are playing partisan politics. https://t.co/niiogqMxst https://t.co/niiogqMxst — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 5, 2024

That story caused all the alarms to sound on the Left as Dems and lefty media scrambled to do damage control. One of those efforts came from MSNBC (of course). Host/journo Willie Geist claimed the WSJ story has basically been debunked:

MSNBC’s ⁦@WillieGeist⁩ claims the WSJ report featuring interviews with dozens of people who say Biden is just as senile off camera as he is on camera has been debunked & was “filled with problems” pic.twitter.com/RUerBrrXb3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 12, 2024

In other words, another effort has been undertaken to convince you that you're not seeing and hearing what you're seeing and hearing.

Sad to think that Willie Geist once had dreams of growing up & becoming a real journalist yet now finds himself working for the DNC trying to convince Americans not to believe their own lying eyes https://t.co/ke4x5j9eia — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 12, 2024

The MSNBC debunking of the Wall Street Journal piece can also be debunked with your eyes and ears.

So Biden is just putting on an act when the nation is watching? — Mark Lamprecht📈🏌🏼‍♂️ (@MarkALamprecht) June 12, 2024

Goodness, they have definitely called for the Calvary — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) June 12, 2024

The Left's effort to try and convince everybody Biden's better than ever is not unlike the "prices are down at the grocery store" gaslighting.

"Denied". The word you are looking for there Willie is Denied.

All these journalists who declare Biden is a hyperactive Mensa member in private cannot explain why President Silveralert behaves like a lost toddler in public events. https://t.co/NsaLE7e0K6 — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) June 12, 2024

“Journalists”: “It’s harder than ever to overcome what people are seeing with their own eyes.” https://t.co/fgVN30q3Ay — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) June 12, 2024

Pravda would be proud of the level of propaganda that comes out of MSNBC.. https://t.co/ECgQt8sFLs — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 12, 2024

MSNBC makes North Korean State Media jealous.