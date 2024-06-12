'You Liars'! Miranda Devine Shreds NY Times for Clinging to Hunter Biden Laptop Denial

Leading up to the 2020 election the scramble to wave off reports about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents as likely part of a "Russian disinformation campaign" culminated in making the Left's "election interference" accusations 100 percent pure projection:

Reminder: the FBI knew the Hunter Biden laptop was 100% real in 2020 — they’d had it since 2019! — yet gave all social media companies briefings claiming it wasn’t real when @nypost story dropped in October of 2020. The FBI 100% rigged the 2020 election for Joe Biden. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 12, 2024

And the Dems and media are still clinging to the original narrative.

"Laptop From Hell" author Miranda Devine spotted the New York Times still refusing to accept reality:

Here I was, thinking the @nytimes had recanted their laptop denial: "Hunter Biden’s Laptop, Revealed by New York Post, Comes Back to Haunt Him."

But then came the sub-head:

"Many claims about the laptop’s contents have not been proved, but it played a role in the prosecution of… pic.twitter.com/oWF2Ks3gh1 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 12, 2024

Here's how the NY Times story starts, and this couldn't possibly be more passive or more obvious in the attempt to portray the president's son as the real victim as a result of the laptop not being part of a "Russian disinformation campaign" as the Left and media insisted in 2020:

When The New York Post first reported in 2020 about a laptop once used by Hunter Biden — which the paper said contained incriminating evidence against him and his father, Joseph R. Biden Jr., who was running for president — it set off a firestorm. Many national news outlets raised questions about the existence of the laptop and the claims about its contents, while major social media platforms limited posts about The Post’s coverage. Conservatives said those reactions were evidence of liberal censorship. Many of the claims made by The Post in its coverage of the laptop, in which the publication sought to link President Biden to corrupt business dealings, have not been proved. But the laptop had enough incriminating evidence to continue to haunt Hunter Biden.

Devine also called BS on the Times' claims about what hasn't "stood up to scrutiny":

Hey @nytimes Name me a single story we have published about the laptop that has “not stood up to scrutiny”. You liars. pic.twitter.com/qeBFfExztL — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 12, 2024

The next thing you know those 51 ex intel community people will be signing a letter saying "everything except the stuff from the laptop that was used to convict Hunter Biden is part of a Russian disinformation campaign."

They’re still trying to protect their guy! — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 12, 2024

@nytimes just can’t stop themselves from lying and attempting to run cover for the Biden Crime Family. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 12, 2024

The most obvious evidence ever and the @nytimes continues to deny. The real problem for the Times is that the NY Post’s @mirandadevine exposed their journalistic malpractice and the editors just can’t accept that fact. https://t.co/NsYK4UoOIR — James Hutton (@JEHutton) June 12, 2024

There will be no media apologies for this, because it might ruin it the next time they try to push something similar.

Literately testimony in the trial says that they compared the contents of the laptop to the cloud that this idiot crackhead was allowing it to be backed up to, and there was no difference. https://t.co/kpTfiJrBJ5 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 12, 2024

The media who pushed the "laptop is disinformation" stories will never report the full reality of the situation because it would require admitting they were either duped or in on the election interference. We're pretty sure which one of those options is correct:

I heard from a very well connected Democrat operative just this week that people at the Times talk about how they know the laptop is real and how they've known all along. Its all fake. Its all for clout. https://t.co/bR8AEhIqIG — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) June 12, 2024

In media minds it was perfectly acceptable because they were "saving democracy."