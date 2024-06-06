Biden Stomps on a Few Self-Awareness Rakes During Lecture About Dictators and Bullies

During his speech in France on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, President Biden just couldn't help but try and keep morale up about supporting his effort to keep sending money and weapons to Ukraine for "as long as it takes." Biden even talked about dead Russians:

Holy shit. This is so wildly inappropriate. Biden is a zombie but holy God.

On a day that’s supposed to honor the legacy of those who fought & those who died saving the world during WWII, Biden is talking about Ukraine & killing Russians…



Our WWII vets deserve better than this. https://t.co/jUpZiMowlj — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 6, 2024

There were other rather... interesting... moments from Biden in France today:

Joe Biden highlights in Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day:



- Sits in an invisible chair

- Forgets where his seat is

- Talks about how many Russians died in Ukraine

- Gets pulled away by Docta Jill as Macron greets D-Day veterans. pic.twitter.com/sWFsYpt1o5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 6, 2024

The White House press office thought this occasion was a good time to put out a reminder that's bereft of self-awareness:

We will never bow down to dictators. pic.twitter.com/GqK1Cw29qH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 6, 2024

Really, White House press office person who runs Biden's accounts?

Self-awareness is not one of Joe‘s interns strong points. 🤬 https://t.co/WqlJumxCsg — Bones (@ChimperScott) June 6, 2024

No it isn't.

Disclaimer: Offer does not apply if they are from Iran, China, or Gaza. https://t.co/6idwx1GWkg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 6, 2024

Not all that long ago Biden and Gavin Newsom made sure the streets of San Francisco were cleaned up and the red carpet was rolled out for China's Xi.

You're protecting Hamas. Hamas is backed by the dictatorial regime in Iran.



You are a liar, a fool, or both. https://t.co/DNTM2kHJ8x — Stephen Harwood Jr (@harwood9) June 6, 2024

Biden was helping Hamas as much as possible until his pier sank.

The guy in Ukraine exceeded his Constitutional term, suspended all elections, jailed dissenting journalists, has an "enemies list" of people globally with dissenting opinions, and forcibly conscripts young men into his military.



What exactly are we defending from "dictators"? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 6, 2024

Biden supports Zelenskyy cancelling democracy in Ukraine until democracy is restored in Ukraine.

Oh, and then there's the authoritarian thuggery we've seen from these same people in the last few years:

You're Campaign/Administration used 51 Intel Agents to suppress a Laptop and the Former Press Secretary at the time so that you wouldn't look bad before the Election.



They also censored people during COVID who disagreed with them...



That's something a Dictator would do! 🤷‍♂️💯🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/ShDtyiVQSY — TPB 🇺🇲 (@TheClassicPhil) June 6, 2024

Projection and gaslighting is all this White House has left.

You are the dictator who had his political opponent arrested, dumbass — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) June 6, 2024

You are the dictator!! pic.twitter.com/7wiCzcGoLY — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) June 6, 2024

Biden also likes to sidestep the Supreme Court. All this while trying to convince everybody Trump's the one who wants to be a dictator. That's rich.