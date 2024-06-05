'Are These Prominent People Gonna Go Scot-Free?' Sen. Kennedy Presses FBI Director on Epstein

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee yesterday about his $11.3 billion budget request:

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the U.S. needs "a whole lot more from Mexico" in order to shut down the cartels and stop the flow of precursors into the U.S., as a new president was just elected to serve as the country’s top leader. Wray met Tuesday with the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies to make his case on the department’s request of $11.3 billion for FY25, or $661 million more than last year.

During Republican Sen. John Kennedy's line of questioning, he pressed Wray on whether there were or are any active investigations of Jeffrey Epstein's clients. Wray seemed not to want to talk about the issue.

Watch:

Senator John Kennedy is astonished by the FBI's lack of interest in pursuing Epstein clients pic.twitter.com/M68Fffmw6W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2024

“Were High Officials engaged in Sex-Trafficking Minors with Jeffrey Epstein…he had cameras everywhere…where are those tapes? Where’s the investigation…?” -Senator Kennedy to FBI Director Chris Wray pic.twitter.com/bn5teWIE3o — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) June 5, 2024

We can't say we're stunned.

How does the director of the FBI not know if there are ongoing investigations into one of the most publicized trafficking rings of modern times?

We all know the answer, there isnt. Because we have a 2 tier justice system. https://t.co/7Kscnhe6Xe — 🏴‍☠️InTylerWeTrust🏴‍☠️🥃🤍 (@bourbonislife1) June 5, 2024

The Biden White House and Democrats will at least be happy Wray's using their new preferred narrative:

Boy they have that "no one is above the law" fad slogan down pat now. https://t.co/rw8rvcxlpp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 5, 2024

The more times they say that the more laughable it becomes.

No one is above the law …except sex traffickers of minors https://t.co/3oWcyoJcGu — Sue Cienki (@rigopncw) June 5, 2024

Unreal.