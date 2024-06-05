Bingo! Sen. Rand Paul Points Out Why Biden's Border EO Is 'Nothing More...
'Are These Prominent People Gonna Go Scot-Free?' Sen. Kennedy Presses FBI Director on Epstein

Doug P.  |  12:19 PM on June 05, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee yesterday about his $11.3 billion budget request

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the U.S. needs "a whole lot more from Mexico" in order to shut down the cartels and stop the flow of precursors into the U.S., as a new president was just elected to serve as the country’s top leader. 

Wray met Tuesday with the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies to make his case on the department’s request of $11.3 billion for FY25, or $661 million more than last year.

During Republican Sen. John Kennedy's line of questioning, he pressed Wray on whether there were or are any active investigations of Jeffrey Epstein's clients. Wray seemed not to want to talk about the issue. 

Watch:

We can't say we're stunned.

The Biden White House and Democrats will at least be happy Wray's using their new preferred narrative:

The more times they say that the more laughable it becomes.

Unreal.

