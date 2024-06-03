Here are the Most EMBARRASSING Clips of Democrats SUCKING UP to and Defending...
What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING...
'Not Exactly Going As They Hoped': Post Trump Conviction Polling Will NOT Calm...
Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilariou...
Megyn Kelly OWNS Caitlin Clark HATERS By Giving Them STELLAR Advice We Know...
Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time...
BOMBSHELL Testimony Shows Fauci Just Made COVID Rules Up
WTAF is THIS?! Eric Swalwell Makes Bizarre, Bigoted Gay Joke About Jesus That...
You Don't Despise Media Enough, Part 2,893: AP Reports Trump Attacking US Justice...
DUDE: Chasten Buttigieg Accuses the Right of Doxxing Trump Jurors, Trips SPECTACULARLY Ove...
The Left Is Relentless in Trying to Control Language and We CANNOT Let...
Axios Poses the Burning Question: Why Do Grocery Prices 'FEEL' High? (Twitter's Got...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Outlaw President: Legal Scholars Highlight Reversible Errors in Trump’s New York Trial

Rand Paul Calls BS (and Shows Receipts) After Dr. Fauci's Answer About 'Back Channel' Communications

Doug P.  |  1:35 PM on June 03, 2024
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Yesterday Republican Sen. Rand Paul talked about Dr. Anthony Fauci's hearing that's taking place today at a House Covid subcommittee and said that more lies could be expected from the former NIAID chief: 

Advertisement

Democrats at the hearing are trying their best to run cover for Fauci as Republicans press him about issues such as the origin of the virus, masking and social distancing non-science along with allegations about using private email to avoid FOIA laws.

Last month the House Oversight Committee published this about Fauci and his then-adviser Dr. David Morens:

Today, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a staff memorandum titled “Allegations of Wrongdoing and Illegal Activity by Dr. David Morens, Senior Advisor to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases former-Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci.” 

This memo presents overwhelming evidence from Dr. Morens’s own email that he engaged in serious misconduct and potentially illegal actions while serving as a Senior Advisor to Dr. Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic. The memo includes previously unreleased email correspondence, obtained by subpoena, that incriminates Dr. Morens in undermining the operations of the U.S. government, unlawfully deleting federal COVID-19 records, using a personal email to avoid the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and repeatedly acting unbecoming of a federal employee. Further, the memo reveals new emails suggesting Dr. Fauci was aware of Dr. Morens’s nefarious behavior and may have even engaged in federal records violations himself.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Fauci was asked about that today and here's part of what he had to say:

There's the tried and true "not to the best of my recollection" response designed to avoid any perjury charges.

Senator Paul had a bit of advice for any prosecutor who ends up talking to Fauci's former adviser: 

Paul also additionally made it clear that there's a reason Fauci felt compelled to add the "to the best of my recollection" part to his answer:

Fauci's "recollection" might need some work:

Advertisement

Maybe a Republican on the House committee can show Fauci those receipts.

Will there ever be any accountability?

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING Outside Abortion Clinic Is Vile
Sam J.
'Not Exactly Going As They Hoped': Post Trump Conviction Polling Will NOT Calm Biden/Dem Nerves
Doug P.
Scott Presler DROPS Anti-Trumper Bragging About Felon Billboards With a Perfectly Hilarious THANK YOU
Sam J.
Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time for Trump and It's Just EVIL
Sam J.
Here are the Most EMBARRASSING Clips of Democrats SUCKING UP to and Defending Fauci During Testimony
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement