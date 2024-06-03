Rand Paul Calls BS (and Shows Receipts) After Dr. Fauci's Answer About 'Back Channel' Communications

Yesterday Republican Sen. Rand Paul talked about Dr. Anthony Fauci's hearing that's taking place today at a House Covid subcommittee and said that more lies could be expected from the former NIAID chief:

I joined @MariaBartiromo on @SundayFutures to discuss Fauci’s upcoming hearing. Fauci lied. He committed a felony. It’s clear there was a massive cover-up from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/KTcWDesqF8 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2024

Democrats at the hearing are trying their best to run cover for Fauci as Republicans press him about issues such as the origin of the virus, masking and social distancing non-science along with allegations about using private email to avoid FOIA laws.

Last month the House Oversight Committee published this about Fauci and his then-adviser Dr. David Morens:

Today, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a staff memorandum titled “Allegations of Wrongdoing and Illegal Activity by Dr. David Morens, Senior Advisor to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases former-Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci.” This memo presents overwhelming evidence from Dr. Morens’s own email that he engaged in serious misconduct and potentially illegal actions while serving as a Senior Advisor to Dr. Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic. The memo includes previously unreleased email correspondence, obtained by subpoena, that incriminates Dr. Morens in undermining the operations of the U.S. government, unlawfully deleting federal COVID-19 records, using a personal email to avoid the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and repeatedly acting unbecoming of a federal employee. Further, the memo reveals new emails suggesting Dr. Fauci was aware of Dr. Morens’s nefarious behavior and may have even engaged in federal records violations himself.

Fauci was asked about that today and here's part of what he had to say:

Fauci says he never conducted government business in private email pic.twitter.com/GcIzlmEyR2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2024

There's the tried and true "not to the best of my recollection" response designed to avoid any perjury charges.

Senator Paul had a bit of advice for any prosecutor who ends up talking to Fauci's former adviser:

Fauci throws his longtime senior adviser under the bus…A good prosecutor might use this to convince Morens to cooperate… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2024

Since Fauci is calling Morens a liar, maybe Morens might want to give a more complete testimony on whose idea the “back channel” was… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2024

Paul also additionally made it clear that there's a reason Fauci felt compelled to add the "to the best of my recollection" part to his answer:

Fauci claims he never talked with Morens about helping EcoHealth Alliance (who partnered with Wuhan Lab)…But this email from their “back channel” at BU claims Fauci instructed Morens to use a “back channel.” https://t.co/B2YYYVHstY — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2024

Fauci's "recollection" might need some work:

Fauci was personally giving some advice to Morens on how to avoid an FOI of his emails.



He told him to get himself a personal mobile, and to stop using a government-issued phone for his gmail, as that made them FOI-able.



Morens had to get one. In the meantime, Keusch had to do… pic.twitter.com/JE8kf0aL98 — Gilles Demaneuf (@gdemaneuf) June 3, 2024

Maybe a Republican on the House committee can show Fauci those receipts.

Perjury. A parade of perjury. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) June 3, 2024

Fauci arrogantly lying before Congress. Over and over and over. https://t.co/dIbkNN7yh6 — ☔️🌷Colorado Girl in Ohio🌷☔️ (@ColoradoOhio) June 3, 2024

Will there ever be any accountability?