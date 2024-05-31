BACKFIRE? Piers Morgan Says Guilty Verdict Will Propel Trump Back to the White...
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't Cash Going After Marjorie Taylor Green's...
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. LAST CHANCE!
Will America Survive the Trump Guilty Verdict?
'Anti-Racist' Therapists Put Jewish Colleagues on List of 'Suspected Zionists' Following F...
Good News! NBC News Says SURE Inflation Rose in April But It was...
After 3.5 Years of Biden, Media Suddenly Troubled by a President Who Didn't...
LOOK on Biden's Face After Journo Asks About Trump Being a 'Political Prisoner'...
Dan Bongino Comes Up With a Very Cool Way to Describe Voting for...
Bidenomics, Baby! Joe Will Make Homes More Expensive by Using YOUR Money to...
We Must Beat Biden. That's It ... That's the Headline
Biden Delivers Victory Lap Remarks Following Trump's Guilty Verdict
'How Bad Must the Trump Verdict Be Polling'? Biden Quickly Changes the Subject...
Michael Cohen's Reaction to Trump's Guilty Verdict Proves He's the Suckiest Guy Who...

Alex Soros Has Advice for Dems About Trump's Conviction Just to Make It Clear This Is ALL Political

Doug P.  |  4:30 PM on May 31, 2024
Meme screenshot

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been known as one of the prosecutors called "Soros DAs."

The media has in the past tried to run cover by saying that Bragg doesn't get money from Soros because somebody else gets the cash first and THEN it's given to Bragg:

Advertisement

The media plays this game with allegations of Biden corruption as well: "Claims that XXXXX gave Joe Biden $200,000 are false. XXXXX gave the money to Jim Biden and HE gave it to Joe."

Back to the Trump convictions, if you needed any more confirmation that all this is politically motivated, George Soros' son Alex (who is apparently also Huma Abedin's boyfriend) had this advice for Democrats when talking about the guilty verdict against Biden's opponent: 

Gee, thanks. For a while, we thought maybe this wasn't all a political show trial designed to interfere in an election!

Recommended

Dan Bongino Comes Up With a Very Cool Way to Describe Voting for Donald Trump
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

They don't even really care that it's so obvious.

But the Democrats would really like everybody to believe this is about "justice." It isn't:

"Justice" is one of the most hijacked words in the last several years, along with "democracy" and many others.

Advertisement

The Left wanted to be able to call Trump a "convicted felon" heading into the election and now they can. That's all it was about. If they can also get Trump thrown in jail that'll be a bonus optic for the Democrats.

Jesse Kelly has this reminder:

"Vile communist." Perfect.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Bongino Comes Up With a Very Cool Way to Describe Voting for Donald Trump
Aaron Walker
AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't Cash Going After Marjorie Taylor Green's Post of an Upside Down Flag
Sam J.
BACKFIRE? Piers Morgan Says Guilty Verdict Will Propel Trump Back to the White House
Amy Curtis
LOOK on Biden's Face After Journo Asks About Trump Being a 'Political Prisoner' Is CHILLING (Watch)
Sam J.
'Anti-Racist' Therapists Put Jewish Colleagues on List of 'Suspected Zionists' Following Facebook Query
Amy Curtis
Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dan Bongino Comes Up With a Very Cool Way to Describe Voting for Donald Trump Aaron Walker
Advertisement