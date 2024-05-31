Alex Soros Has Advice for Dems About Trump's Conviction Just to Make It Clear This Is ALL Political

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been known as one of the prosecutors called "Soros DAs."

The media has in the past tried to run cover by saying that Bragg doesn't get money from Soros because somebody else gets the cash first and THEN it's given to Bragg:

Advertisement

NYT fact checks are insane pic.twitter.com/DOkSkFdZ0s — Mike Solana (@micsolana) May 31, 2024

The media plays this game with allegations of Biden corruption as well: "Claims that XXXXX gave Joe Biden $200,000 are false. XXXXX gave the money to Jim Biden and HE gave it to Joe."

Back to the Trump convictions, if you needed any more confirmation that all this is politically motivated, George Soros' son Alex (who is apparently also Huma Abedin's boyfriend) had this advice for Democrats when talking about the guilty verdict against Biden's opponent:

Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity. Repetition is the key to a successful message and we want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country! ⁦⁦ https://t.co/WLLMWatlkP — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) May 31, 2024

Gee, thanks. For a while, we thought maybe this wasn't all a political show trial designed to interfere in an election!

As if everyone didn’t already think this was political, Soros weighs in to confirm it. https://t.co/D3bB78c5hv — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) May 31, 2024

Well at least they admit it’s all about winning the narrative… and not about what the actual truth really is.#5GW https://t.co/gARV5yCmcA — CatTheGreat (@CatTheGreat_) May 31, 2024

They don't even really care that it's so obvious.

btw, Team Soros financially backed Bragg’s campaign https://t.co/2UplkLcods — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 31, 2024

But the Democrats would really like everybody to believe this is about "justice." It isn't:

It’s never about justice it’s about control disguised as justice. https://t.co/pBkb4EB8Ij — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) May 31, 2024

"Justice" is one of the most hijacked words in the last several years, along with "democracy" and many others.

Please listen to Mini-Me here, Democrats.



That's all you wanted anyway. You know this gets wiped out on appeal, you just wanted to be able to say the words.



So, repeat it all you can. Keep showing America who you are.



And watch the disaster unfold for you in November. https://t.co/xS0NL3kctc — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 31, 2024

This is the sole reason why Bragg brought charges. So they could label Trump https://t.co/JF98vBpkWN — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) May 31, 2024

Advertisement

The Left wanted to be able to call Trump a "convicted felon" heading into the election and now they can. That's all it was about. If they can also get Trump thrown in jail that'll be a bonus optic for the Democrats.

... so much for "restorative justice" pic.twitter.com/7ripzeuyuP — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 31, 2024

Jesse Kelly has this reminder:

Mock this vile communist all you want, but he understands the power of language and repetition in a way the Right does not.



Half the Right now calls illegals “migrants.”



Language matters. The communists understand that. We do not. https://t.co/0TIfyBRvdA — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 31, 2024

"Vile communist." Perfect.