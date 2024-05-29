Try Not to Laugh at What the Biden Campaign Says De Niro's Anti-Trump...
Jonathan Turley: Judge Merchan Just Gave the Jury a 'Coup de Grace Instruction' Against Trump

Doug P.  |  11:24 AM on May 29, 2024
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has been following the trial of Donald Trump in Manhattan closely. Yesterday Turley pretty much considered the prosecution's closing arguments to be a dumpster fire and also has been far from impressed by Judge Juan Merchan's handling of the trial:

This morning Judge Merchan is delivering instructions to the jury before they begin deliberations. Turley spotted one completely outrageous instruction: 

On Fox News a little while ago, Andy McCarthy called that instruction from the judge to the jury "really outrageous."

That's even more fuel for a possible Trump appeal.

Bingo.

Nope, nothing to see here!

The judge seems to be working hard to get invited to a cocktail party at Robert De Niro's place, but we'll see how this all turns out. Stay tuned!

