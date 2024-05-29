Jonathan Turley: Judge Merchan Just Gave the Jury a 'Coup de Grace Instruction' Against Trump

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has been following the trial of Donald Trump in Manhattan closely. Yesterday Turley pretty much considered the prosecution's closing arguments to be a dumpster fire and also has been far from impressed by Judge Juan Merchan's handling of the trial:

Advertisement

...The fraud instruction alone is so generalized that it would seem to encompass any claim that the defendant sought to influence the election through his actions. Merchan has done little to tailor standard instructions for this novel and frankly troubling case... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 28, 2024

This morning Judge Merchan is delivering instructions to the jury before they begin deliberations. Turley spotted one completely outrageous instruction:

...Merchan just delivered the coup de grace instruction. He said that there is no need to agree on what occurred. They can disagree on what the crime was among the three choices. Thus, this means that they could split 4-4-4 and he will still treat them as unanimous... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 29, 2024

On Fox News a little while ago, Andy McCarthy called that instruction from the judge to the jury "really outrageous."

Merchan should be in prison for the unnatural crimes he’s committing against the rule of law. https://t.co/FwXWTFIFaW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 29, 2024

That's even more fuel for a possible Trump appeal.

This is called “appealable error.” https://t.co/rSXRr8fvP2 — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) May 29, 2024

Bingo.

an insane, “choose your own adventure” jury instruction, under which the jurors don’t even need to agree on what supposed crime occurred in order to convict https://t.co/LeOJutJ8K4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 29, 2024

Nope, nothing to see here!

Despite the requirement of a unanimous jury being a constitutional right https://t.co/HokO7ceJoe — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 29, 2024

So they’ve already saddled the horse and rigged the gib..



This is what a kangaroo court looks like. — Lisa🇺🇸🖤💙🖤🇬🇧God, Family, Country (@LisaAlesci) May 29, 2024

Judge Merchan should be prosecuted, he should have recused himself and now he is corrupting the law to get a conviction. https://t.co/cMTjlv2IMZ — LiveLife 🇺🇸 (@livelifekaye) May 29, 2024

The judge seems to be working hard to get invited to a cocktail party at Robert De Niro's place, but we'll see how this all turns out. Stay tuned!